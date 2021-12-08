 Skip to content
 
The Internet has already taken your brain. Now it wants the rest of you. Keep scrolling, that's it
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It is like they are hypnotizing you......it must be working.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there are others that find new potentials in it constantly, and in fact thrive in it as an evolving environment.  Article isn't wrong per se, but it's long on, "This is what everybody thinks." when that just isn't true

/and I'm pretty firmly on the "this is out of hand" side of the fence
//but I ain't gonna pretend it's the only valid viewpoint FFS
///that's an opinion piece disguised as an article
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article was boring.

The internet has obliterated my attention span.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When Apple finally releases the Vibrating iVagina, I'm plugging into the internet and never leaving again. My own personal iHolodeck
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The internet might as well take me. I'm cheap.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
