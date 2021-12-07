 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands))   "My balls weigh 130 grams". Add salt to taste   (nltimes.nl) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused.  What do balls have to do with butchery?

I assume it's some sort of double entendre but I know sexual entendre, but I don't know the innocent entendre.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Møøse bałłs can be vĕrý lårge, yøu knöw...
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I'm confused.  What do balls have to do with butchery?

I assume it's some sort of double entendre but I know sexual entendre, but I don't know the innocent entendre.


A 130g meat ball would be one the larger size, I guess. About 5.5 ounces, where a "normal" large meatball probably runs closer to 4 ounces/100g. Just trying to think in terms of a butcher...

/not talking about giant meatballs that are a novelty...more like high end of "normal"
//now I want meatballs
///for further information on ball size, consult subby's mom. She's had 'em all...
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See also
media.vanityfair.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
rsanews.comView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

beezeltown: See also
[media.vanityfair.com image 768x501]


Not the last time Alec Baldwin balls have got sweaty and shooting off.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

beezeltown: See also
[media.vanityfair.com image 768x501]


He did not pull the Schweddy Balls.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Seems like a man can't blah blah blah blahbety blah anymore.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I'm confused.  What do balls have to do with butchery?

I assume it's some sort of double entendre but I know sexual entendre, but I don't know the innocent entendre.


I believe it's the rare triple-entendre. It's a double-entendre that has a secret, innocent meaning.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Someone didn't think this one through.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Didn't know I need to know four languages to get the jokes.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
With or without the scrote?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

beezeltown: See also
[media.vanityfair.com image 768x501]


Came for the Schweddy Balls, leaving satisfied.
 
