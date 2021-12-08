 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   War on Christmas has started, outside Fox news   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
58
    More: Obvious, New York City, Manhattan, Rockefeller Center, Christmas tree fire, thick clouds of black smoke, Midtown Manhattan, Citizen App, police department spokesperson  
•       •       •

1097 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2021 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
False flag. That tree is a crisis actor already back at the Soros Tree Farm. The important thing is preserving the right to carry matches and fully automatic lighters as the founders intended. Besides, fewer than 1% of Christmas trees burn so why should we care?
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I always knew fire was liberal.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
♫ Tucker roasting on an open fire... ♫
♫ Pirro nipping at your nose... ♫

- or -

Liar, Liar, tree on fire!
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man that thing went up like. An Xmas tree 🌲
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is what happens when you place your Tree near a dumpster fire
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man in Custody After Allegedly Lighting Christmas Tree at Fox News in NYC

Wth? In custody? Why

on Fire

Ohhhhh. Ok, that makes sense.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: That is what happens when you place your Tree near a dumpster fire


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright! Who had their gender reveal near the Fox News Xmas tree?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crisis actor! False flag!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that tree was the least incendiary thing at the Fox property that night.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cultrbox.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you grind people down over decades, insult them, tell them they're parasites, lie miserably you're gonna be targeted.

I remember being in NYC the night Obama won, and we were celebrating in Rockefeller Center, and walked pretty much as a group to Times Square, and one way passes Fox News'  HQ, and people were screaming loudly at the building -who by this point had gone dark. One guy I remember in particular was riding a stakeboard back and forth infront of the building screaming he wanted Bill o'Riley.

This is vandalism, and it shouldn't be tolerated, but if you keep on poking people with a stick...
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All Tucker's fault, from what I understand the bi-monthly cross burning went south.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The War on Christmas began Friday, by antivaxxers attacking the christmas market in Luxembourg.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess all the dumpsters in the area were already ablaze.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: False flag. That tree is a crisis actor already back at the Soros Tree Farm. The important thing is preserving the right to carry matches and fully automatic lighters as the founders intended. Besides, fewer than 1% of Christmas trees burn so why should we care?


I'm thinking it was just some guy.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus!
/said both literally and figuratively
//it's still an appropriated fairy tale, but whatever sells
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it was such a tiny tree, for the boner Fox seems to have for the holidays you would think it would be the biggest tree in the city.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LrdPhoenix: All Tucker's fault, from what I understand the bi-monthly cross burning went south.north.


FIFY
 
angryjd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: False flag. That tree is a crisis actor already back at the Soros Tree Farm. The important thing is preserving the right to carry matches and fully automatic lighters as the founders intended. Besides, fewer than 1% of Christmas trees burn so why should we care?


Do you work for Seth Rogan by any chance?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor holiday tree.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking as a veteran of the Cola Wars, I hate to see another war in my time.

We lost a lot of good men at the Battle of The Pepsi Challenge.  You weren't there, man.  You weren't there.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Mr. Coffee Nerves: False flag. That tree is a crisis actor already back at the Soros Tree Farm. The important thing is preserving the right to carry matches and fully automatic lighters as the founders intended. Besides, fewer than 1% of Christmas trees burn so why should we care?

I'm thinking it was just some guy.


No, it's Becky.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should turn this into an annual tradition, like the Gävle goat.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

angryjd: Mr. Coffee Nerves: False flag. That tree is a crisis actor already back at the Soros Tree Farm. The important thing is preserving the right to carry matches and fully automatic lighters as the founders intended. Besides, fewer than 1% of Christmas trees burn so why should we care?

Do you work for Seth Rogan by any chance?


I listen to Joe Rogan.  That tree wouldn't have burned if it had spent more time in the gym.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: That is what happens when you place your Tree near a dumpster fire


We're done here. I'll clean up.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Speaking as a veteran of the Cola Wars, I hate to see another war in my time.

We lost a lot of good men at the Battle of The Pepsi Challenge.  You weren't there, man.  You weren't there.


I was there for the battle of Crystal Pepsi, you couldn't see anything, the horror, the horror.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm impressed the Pravda red lights still worked.

saintstryfe: I remember being in NYC the night Obama won, and we were celebrating in Rockefeller Center, and walked pretty much as a group to Times Square,


My sister and I took our daughters to see the Radio City Christmas show the Saturday after Trump won. My niece wanted to go the American Girl Doll store on 5th Ave a block or two south of 50th St. My sister and I were talking when we notice a police scooter going in the wrong direction and traffic suddenly gone. Then we looked up. Now that part of 5th is on a slightly higher slope than on the lower street numbers meaning you could see quite far. We saw a moving wall of Trump protestors heading toward Trump Tower as far as we could see.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just saying that most of us don't set Christmas trees on fire every day, but what if a Christmas tree was threatening your family? Or if the Christmas tree was a Muslim? The important thing is to protect the right to chose to set Christmas trees on fire
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saintstryfe: Well, you grind people down over decades, insult them, tell them they're parasites, lie miserably you're gonna be targeted.

I remember being in NYC the night Obama won, and we were celebrating in Rockefeller Center, and walked pretty much as a group to Times Square, and one way passes Fox News'  HQ, and people were screaming loudly at the building -who by this point had gone dark. One guy I remember in particular was riding a stakeboard back and forth infront of the building screaming he wanted Bill o'Riley.

This is vandalism, and it shouldn't be tolerated, but if you keep on poking people with a stick...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sid244
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

der Sittenstrolch: kkinnison: That is what happens when you place your Tree near a dumpster fire

[Fark user image 220x165] [View Full Size image _x_]


The dumpster fire in NYC.
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: saintstryfe: Well, you grind people down over decades, insult them, tell them they're parasites, lie miserably you're gonna be targeted.

I remember being in NYC the night Obama won, and we were celebrating in Rockefeller Center, and walked pretty much as a group to Times Square, and one way passes Fox News'  HQ, and people were screaming loudly at the building -who by this point had gone dark. One guy I remember in particular was riding a stakeboard back and forth infront of the building screaming he wanted Bill o'Riley.

This is vandalism, and it shouldn't be tolerated, but if you keep on poking people with a stick...

[Fark user image 425x239]


And? They're not 100% better than Fox.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
listerine69
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
killershark
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fox is going to act like it's some Antifa terrorist attack on Christmas or something. But knowing NYC, it was probably just some drunk guy.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now now, wanton violence and destruction aimed at one's political opponents is still wrong.

Although this is one of the times I have to pointedly remind myself that.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tucker Carlson roasting over a Christmas Tree fire, Bill O'Reilly loofaing his toes...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

damageddude: I'm impressed the Pravda red lights still worked.

saintstryfe: I remember being in NYC the night Obama won, and we were celebrating in Rockefeller Center, and walked pretty much as a group to Times Square,

My sister and I took our daughters to see the Radio City Christmas show the Saturday after Trump won. My niece wanted to go the American Girl Doll store on 5th Ave a block or two south of 50th St. My sister and I were talking when we notice a police scooter going in the wrong direction and traffic suddenly gone. Then we looked up. Now that part of 5th is on a slightly higher slope than on the lower street numbers meaning you could see quite far. We saw a moving wall of Trump protestors heading toward Trump Tower as far as we could see.


Yeah, I would NOPE right on outta there.  How surreal.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BradysBalls: [pyxis.nymag.com image 267x177]


Heh.  I came here to post this for the guy who set the fire:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Man in Custody After Allegedly Lighting Christmas Tree at Fox News in NYC

Wth? In custody? Why

on Fire

Ohhhhh. Ok, that makes sense.


Detained with a slew of charges.... what are the odds they'll have him part of antifa?
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: The important thing is preserving the right to carry matches and fully automatic lighters as the founders intended.


What we need is comprehensive lighter control.  You should have to pass a lighter safety course and get 3 notarized character references from non-relatives.  Then you can pay $100 for a background check by the State Police and wait up to 6 months for your permit to be issued. Then you can only have the lighter in your home.  Also, it must be kept in a locked container and the fuel needs to be kept in a separate locked container and only the household members that have permits can have access to it.  Also, lighters that can ignite more than 10 times without refueling are banned.  Black scary-looking lighters are also banned, because reasons.  Also, lighters that are perfectly legal today can retroactively be declared illegal by the state attorney general instantly making anyone that has one of them a felon.

You know, common sense stuff.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

IgG4: Man that thing went up like. An Xmas tree 🌲


I once staged a Bonfire at a biker bar in Wisconsin where a group of us had collected as many discarded Christmas trees from the Streets of Chicago as we could.   We built conical a stack about 30ft in diameter at its base and about 30 ft high (estimated about 300 trees or so).   Borzhe Moi I have NEVER seen anything burn as fast, or hot as that stack.   We'd set up a 50 ft safety perimeter, but in the end a lot of the bikers moved their bikes to the other end of th parking lot just to be safe....
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There would be no war on Christmas if not for Christmas' illegal aggression and occupation of the Halloween  territories.
Until Christmas respects the boundaries agreed on at the Thanksgiving accord, they force us to defend our Holidays with appropriate and reasonable force.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

saintstryfe: This is vandalism, and it shouldn't be tolerated, but if you keep on poking people


Well said, Goebells.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

listerine69: [Fark user image image 425x596]


The town had no need to put up a Grinch trap, for miles around they could hear his cheeks clap.

The Grinch tried and tried to sneak up on the town, but he couldn't do it without making a sound.

The Whos down in Whoville rushed over so quick, for the Grinch Who Stole Christmas was quite dummy thicc.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.