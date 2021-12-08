 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   It isn't just a regular college, it is an Elite College. It is also a scam with a football program   (wfla.com) divider line
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Even without a campus, a verification letter accepted in May by the Florida Department of Education indicates St. Sebastian met state requirements as a religious institution "and is not subject to governmental oversight" through May 31, 2022.

It's a Christian College.  No need for any oversight, Christians never do anything unethical.

/Anyone who believes Christianity is a character reference at this point deserves what they get.
 
RTFA.  It is full of WTFF (what the farkity fark) moments
 
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Isn't all college football a scam? Anything involving the NCAA is
 
Any institution with "Christian" in its name is guaranteed to be a scam of one sort or another.
 
Oops misread the headline
 
That's affinity fraud for you.
 
Yup worst boss I ever had would always bring up how he was a deacon in his church and how godly he was. Usually it was right before he screwed you over. I knew way too many of his secrets and was waiting for the chance to send them to head office. Good thing he had no idea how to work a scanner.
 
Goes right along well with the coach prying 1000 cash out of the students pocket then saying "Well yeah, if we give financial aid we have to be accredited"

farking wut.

Guy admits right there its a scam
 
"These things take time," AND MONEY Lattier said.
 
Yup worst boss I ever had would always bring up how he was a deacon in his church and how godly he was. Usually it was right before he screwed you over. I knew way too many of his secrets and was waiting for the chance to send them to head office. Good thing he had no idea how to work a scanner.


"Of all the awful things I've seen and people I've met over the last few years of this Depression, the worst is the Christian businessman."

- Attributed to Roy Rogers sometime around 1935 - 1936
 
Someone got a paycheck. Just not 'professors'.
 
