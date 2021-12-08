 Skip to content
 
(International Business Times)   Omicron is evading Pfizer's protection   (ibtimes.com) divider line
born_yesterday
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Season one of this show was meandering and unconvincing.   Now they're just making up anything.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The study used samples taken from six people who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine without ever being infected with COVID-19 and samples from a different set of six people who had recovered from infection prior to receiving vaccine shots.

Eh, 12 person sample size.

Might be biased though because I got the Pfizer jabs first, but just got the Moderna booster on Friday, so I'll wait to pandemic panic
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Season one of this show was meandering and unconvincing.   Now they're just making up anything.


I had a difficult time accepting the covidiots as villains. It seemed too implausible to have them so unerringly stupid, selfish and hostile absolutely all the time.
 
dogsafark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In before the covidiots turn this into a doom fest. The idiots in NYC now require "his papers" from my 9 year old to get into anything besides the Lincoln Tunnel. Yeah, good luck with that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't think I learned much from that at all.  41-fold decrease?  That's something, but I don't know the size of the fold or my starting point or its unit of measure.  Everything was undefined.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"The Omicron variant decreased the levels of antibodies in vaccinated participants..."

What terrible, bullshiat science reporting/editing.
 
anti-riaa
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dogsafark: [Fark user image image 850x1134]
In before the covidiots turn this into a doom fest. The idiots in NYC now require "his papers" from my 9 year old to get into anything besides the Lincoln Tunnel. Yeah, good luck with that.


You plague rats are not welcome here
 
sleze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: The study used samples taken from six people who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine without ever being infected with COVID-19 and samples from a different set of six people who had recovered from infection prior to receiving vaccine shots.

Eh, 12 person sample size.

Might be biased though because I got the Pfizer jabs first, but just got the Moderna booster on Friday, so I'll wait to pandemic panic


It's IBT.  They were one of the worst purveyors of nonsense during the 2016 election and only recently just returned to fark (less than a year ago).  I am curious if they pay Fark in rubles or RMB.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ohio is back to January levels of new cases but deaths are down to 1%, pending the Christmas rush.  Not sure which variant is prevalent.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dogsafark: [Fark user image image 850x1134]
In before the covidiots turn this into a doom fest. The idiots in NYC now require "his papers" from my 9 year old to get into anything besides the Lincoln Tunnel. Yeah, good luck with that.


Fine. Stay home. No one wants to be around you anyway.

Headline sounds like a video game plot.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dogsafark: [Fark user image image 850x1134]
In before the covidiots turn this into a doom fest. The idiots in NYC now require "his papers" from my 9 year old to get into anything besides the Lincoln Tunnel. Yeah, good luck with that.


Stupid trash people who have problems with sensible precautions will get over it. Or die and rid us of their non-contributing asses.
 
