(Politico)   Elizabeth Holmes has trouble remembering minor details from her meteoric rise in 2013-14, like cover stories in Fortune or pitches to Walgreens. If only there were a simple blood test to check for causes of memory loss   (politico.com) divider line
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Massive fraud? Uh... no, I don't seem to remember any... What was that again? Oh yeah, massive fraud. Nope, definitely can't remember that. You should talk to my ex-boyfriend. Real bad guy. I bet he did all the frauding. Very bad!
 
KWess
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sulfur Hexafluoride Blooper
Youtube V2FR6-gEwjU
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She's a chick, so you have to use a shoe timeline

"What did you do after you bought the red Ivanka pumps but before you bought the DKNY black heels?"

"Oh.  I lied to Walgreens about the effectiveness of the system and promised them exclusive rights to the system at the retail level.  Two days later, I did the same for CVS."
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is she still doing that thing with her voice to sound more masculine and in control?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KWess: [YouTube video: Sulfur Hexafluoride Blooper]


That's the best episode of "Look Around You" that I've ever seen!
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gooch: Is she still doing that thing with her voice to sound more masculine and in control?


Between that and the Steve Jobs cosplay she's pathetic.  If a guy had done that he'd be mocked.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Aside from the highly convenient and selective "memory loss", isn't her claim of "my boyfriend made me do it" defense, mutually exclusive with the defense of "I 100% believed the technology worked"? I mean, the first only makes sense if she didn't believe the product actually worked, right?
 
Trik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I can't recall" and "I don't remember" worked pretty good for Hillary.
 
August11
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When an entrepreneur sets a goal, say, cashing out at a 100 million in five years, that entrepreneur shockingly stops cradling humanity, starts flushing it actually.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Aside from the highly convenient and selective "memory loss", isn't her claim of "my boyfriend made me do it" defense, mutually exclusive with the defense of "I 100% believed the technology worked"? I mean, the first only makes sense if she didn't believe the product actually worked, right?


She wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, but her boyfriend made her get a job as a ceo.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meteors don't rise
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trik: "I can't recall" and "I don't remember" worked pretty good for Hillary.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Elizabeth Holmes then:  I am a strong tough super smart woman making my way in this man's world by the power of my brain!

Elizabeth Holmes now:  Gosh, I was too dominated by my male partner to really remember any of that business-y stuff!  Tee hee!
 
kokomo61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Gooch: Is she still doing that thing with her voice to sound more masculine and in control?

Between that and the Steve Jobs cosplay she's pathetic.  If a guy had done that he'd be mocked.


Steve WAS mocked. I think she went full turtleneck.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/never go full turtleneck
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kokomo61: scotchcrotch: Gooch: Is she still doing that thing with her voice to sound more masculine and in control?

Between that and the Steve Jobs cosplay she's pathetic.  If a guy had done that he'd be mocked.

Steve WAS mocked. I think she went full turtleneck.
[Fark user image 425x238]

/never go full turtleneck


What I see there is two psychopaths, one who is GOOD at being a psychopath and therefore doesn't LOOK like a psychopath, and one who has so many obvious red flags that I struggle to see how anyone would trust her with half a biscuit.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It was the abusive boyfriend... I have mental problems... my memory is gone... IT WASN'T MY FAULT.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Trik: "I can't recall" and "I don't remember" worked pretty good for Hillary.


You can't even political meme right.

The outrageous "I can't recall" ploys were Alberto Gonzalez and Oliver North.
 
kokomo61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Trik: "I can't recall" and "I don't remember" worked pretty good for Hillary.

You can't even political meme right.

The outrageous "I can't recall" ploys were Alberto Gonzalez and Oliver North.


And Reagan....but by that  point, he probably couldn't.
 
ProcrastinationStation [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was on the cover of Forbes magazine?  No WAY??!!  I totes don't remember that, nor do I remember emailing everyone I know about it.

*eyeroll*
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Trik: "I can't recall" and "I don't remember" worked pretty good for Hillary.

[media1.tenor.com image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Trik: "I can't recall" and "I don't remember" worked pretty good for Hillary.

You can't even political meme right.

The outrageous "I can't recall" ploys were Alberto Gonzalez and Oliver North.


Clinton FBI interview: 39 times she didn't recall
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wasn't that when her movies Days and Nights    &  Miss Meadows came out?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
cdn.cavemancircus.comView Full Size


A photo tells a thousand words. I won't write a thousand words about it, but the main point is that her eyes, give away her craziness. Anyone who believes a word out of her mouth is a complete idiot. They eyes give it away.

It's already known she's not right in the head and possibly a narcissistic, lying sociopath who likes to steal so she can live a rich life. So anything she says while in the defense chair at court should just be considered a lie.

She couldn't tell the truth if her life depended on it.
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kokomo61: scotchcrotch: Gooch: Is she still doing that thing with her voice to sound more masculine and in control?

Between that and the Steve Jobs cosplay she's pathetic.  If a guy had done that he'd be mocked.

Steve WAS mocked. I think she went full turtleneck.
[Fark user image image 425x238]

/never go full turtleneck


Unless you got a neck like a stretched out giraffe.

Then do anything to help that.

🦒
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KWess: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/V2FR6-gE​wjU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=37&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]


hypoxia is ahellofa drug
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
