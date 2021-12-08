 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Removing carbon from a cow is now achievable   (cbsnews.com) divider line
3
    More: PSA, Greenhouse gas, Carbon dioxide, Climate change, organic food, Beef, Meat, Natural gas, Livestock  
•       •       •

121 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2021 at 3:30 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dadoody
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Marketing BS
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
https://www.lowcarbonranch.com/

Globally, beef cattle production generates about 5% of the world's GHG emissions from a variety of sources within the beef production lifecycle...

To be a part of the climate change solution, we certify beef that is produced with at least 10% lower GHG emissions than industry standard -

That's like, 50% fewer global emissions and I can still eat beef!  God bless the USDA.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Usually the butcher does that, but later I do it with heat, a fork, and a knife.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.