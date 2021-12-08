 Skip to content
(Phys Org2)   Not news: Australia is on fire. Again   (phys.org) divider line
Burra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A ScoMo Christmas Message
Youtube vlPUv9FuTxQ
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Switzerland gets off their arses and helps this time.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.lakeeyreyc.com/Status/lat​e​st.html

It's looking like it might be a good year for Lake Eyre.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All of it?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I hope Switzerland gets off their arses and helps this time.


badum tssch
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Look. It does every year. It's normal. Better detection and record keeping likely makes it appear as though incidence has increased. Get over it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Look. It does every year. It's normal. Better detection and record keeping likely makes it appear as though incidence has increased. Get over it.


Don't you mean "get under it"?

Also, how do we know that no one took it to heart and decided to "Burn it with fire"? It's Australia.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Ohio Players - Fire
Youtube Y47G-Wa4qfs
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good thing the Australian PM thinks global warming is fake, then.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Good thing the Australian PM thinks global warming is fake, then.


Be honest.  If you lived in the hellscape that is Australia, how could you tell?

I mean, I've seen the documentaries about typical everyday life in Australia being about trying to get things like food and guzzoline while avoiding roving criminal bands of smegma crazies and gay boy berserkers.   Seems like climate change would be pretty low on my list of priorities also.
 
