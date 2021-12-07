 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   And if you gaze into the abyss, the abyss also gazes into you   (twitter.com) divider line
19
    More: Creepy, shot  
•       •       •

229 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2021 at 2:05 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Must not have much of a mind to lose
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Psychopaths gonna psychopath
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Twe​et.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNf​Y29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0Ij​oxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3​X2hvcml6b25fdHdlZXRfZW1iZWRfOTU1NSI6ey​JidWNrZXQiOiJodGUiLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxs​fSwidGZ3X3NwYWNlX2NhcmQiOnsiYnVja2V0Ij​oib2ZmIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH19&frame=f​alse&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&i​d=1466491155143544834&lang=en&origin=h​ttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2​F11968332%2FAnd-if-you-gaze-into-abyss​-abyss-also-gazes-into-you&sessionId=3​187147f2c071b20b1243c5a205003e33b4186f​0&siteScreenName=fark&theme=light&widg​etsVersion=9fd78d5%3A1638479056965&wid​th=550px]


The good news is that she might have a lot more free time to practice the future.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It would not surprise me if she is intentionally trying to fan questions regarding the state of her mental health.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I feel compelled to post this sketch.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BIATCH DO NOT EVEN TRY to intimidate me.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some people doodle when they're bored
Give it a rest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is Mitch McConnell next to her?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the one on the left kinda looks like Sinema.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: Why is Mitch McConnell next to her?


That's a question that answers itself, isn't it?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Creepy.  Like a passive-aggressive "you get used next" to the courtroom sketch artist.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's so meta. I love it.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All the good stuff is safely hidden in a Bankers box in Iron Mountain. All we see here will be assistant groomer.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.