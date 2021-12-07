 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Employer to all minimum-wage employees: Here are the 11 rules of life. OBEY   (mirror.co.uk)
55
    Minimum wage, Twitter, list of rules, picture of a letter, first jobs, Fellow Twitter users, Rule number  
55 Comments
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He really tried to tie the whole thing in a cute bow at the he end.
/The dog was named Opportunity.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow it is 1997 again.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
An unoriginal dipshiat appears to be running the company.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Those are just rules for little bourgeoisie people. Rich white inherited wealth will continue to fark up and fail upwards as much as possible until further notice.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The employees are *really* going to cry when the boss makes them peel that onion on his belt.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some employers I might feel sorry for when they can't get labor. This is not one of them.

/what if they *work* at a coffee shop?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Somacandra: Some employers I might feel sorry for when they can't get labor. This is not one of them.

/what if they *work* at a coffee shop?


Then they'll need to leave the "coffee hsop and go to jobs"

/If you're going to make a bunch of "The current generation is so lazy" points
//Maybe consider making sure you don't fark up the spelling of a basic word
///Now what did I misspell in this post?
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: Somacandra: Some employers I might feel sorry for when they can't get labor. This is not one of them.

/what if they *work* at a coffee shop?

Then they'll need to leave the "coffee hsop and go to jobs"

/If you're going to make a bunch of "The current generation is so lazy" points
//Maybe consider making sure you don't fark up the spelling of a basic word
///Now what did I misspell in this post?


Also you should only use quirky pop culture references from *this* century.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like something younger folks  post in every Boomer thread.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rule #9 shows the parent is not from Europe.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rule Zero: F*CK YOU PAY ME.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ebenezer Scrooge was a better boss. Still a cheapskate.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Wow it is 1997 again.


More like 1987. I recall Neal Boortz reading essentially that list on his talk radio show before he was syndicated.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ancient meme is ancient.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Someone should have a long talk with the middle manager responsible for those typos.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Unobtanium: feckingmorons: Wow it is 1997 again.

More like 1987. I recall Neal Boortz reading essentially that list on his talk radio show before he was syndicated.


Neal Boortz is a coont and draft dodger.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah, don't work for that asshat.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Other rules on the list told people that "flipping burgers is not beneath your dignity" and encouraged them not to "whine about your mistakes".

Oh good so paying a dignified wage for flipping burgers is okay then, and if the government forces you to do so you won't whine about your mistake of needing razor-thin margins comprised of slave labor you can force to read  your "tweets."

"The world won't care about your self-esteem.

Bullshiat. A good employer who wants maxum productivity will definitely care about your self esteem.

"Life is not fair - get used to it!"

Life is as fair as we make it. Finding a way of sticking this asshole in the poor house is one way to ensure life becomes increasingly fair.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Funny how 'this generation is entitled' is an evergreen message even as the generations change."

The psychological abuse is, unfortunately, effective.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, you shouldn't receive this from an employer. It should be printed on the back of your high school diploma.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think I was 11 or 12 years old the first time I saw this. Maybe he's a time traveler.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why don't those darn kids today want to work?!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: feckingmorons: Wow it is 1997 again.

More like 1987. I recall Neal Boortz reading essentially that list on his talk radio show before he was syndicated.


1947. These complaints go back to generations who were born right after a war, or missed a war.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"But trust me on the sunscreen."
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I think I was 11 or 12 years old the first time I saw this. Maybe he's a time traveler.


It was written by Charles Sykes in the mid 90s.  I have the book somewhere if I didn't toss it out.  It was feel-good bullshiat then and it's even worse now.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Those are just rules for little bourgeoisie people. Rich white inherited wealth will continue to fark up and fail upwards as much as possible until further notice.


And boy do they get upset when you out play them and they become the losers. Even on minor shiat.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that last rule is telling. That prick is just a little nerd lashing out with what little bit of power they have because the popular people in school didn't treat them well.
 
I Like Bread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
POV: The last thing you see before your documents folder gets encrypted by ransomware.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is from a speech Bill Gates gave to a HS class years ago. The big hint is that last line. You might work for a nerd someday.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: No, you shouldn't receive this from an employer. It should be printed on the back of your high school diploma. your birth certificate.


FTFY
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
numbers 2-11 are cranky dad jokes/old man yells at clouds.

number 1 flat out tells you he intends to rip you off.

fark that boss/company.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's hilarious.  Perhaps I have an absurd sense of humor but I'm not even remotely offended by the employer handing this out.  I seriously think the parents and employee are unreasonably judgemental over it and should lighten up, Francis.   I feel like I babysit people some days.  Some of them need to read this daily.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never once washed my hands. That's your policy, not mine!
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: [Fark user image image 480x360]


Capt_America_i_understood_that.jpeg
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good 80% of the article comprises just repeating what the listicle already says, in the illustration.

Slow news day.  Whole thing probably manufactured from top to bottom.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not RTFA but I agree with everything written. Because someone paid me to post that it's all true and I agree with it.

Now, that pay was $0, but it's still a living. I make up for the low pay in volume.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Other rules on the list told people that "flipping burgers is not beneath your dignity" and encouraged them not to "whine about your mistakes".

Oh good so paying a dignified wage for flipping burgers is okay then, and if the government forces you to do so you won't whine about your mistake of needing razor-thin margins comprised of slave labor you can force to read  your "tweets."

"The world won't care about your self-esteem.

Bullshiat. A good employer who wants maxum productivity will definitely care about your self esteem.

"Life is not fair - get used to it!"

Life is as fair as we make it. Finding a way of sticking this asshole in the poor house is one way to ensure life becomes increasingly fair.


Life isn't fair, get used to it, said the workers to their boss, slowly rotating on a spit above the campfire.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#1. Sure, but you can do your part to make it more so... or you can be like this asshole.
#2. As a society, we're increasingly realizing that mental health does, in fact, matter, and you don't get to reverse Mazlow's pyramid of needs and expect that to work.
#3. A phone is $40/month. It's also a requirement to get a job in the first place. This isn't the 90s... and plenty of people with good ideas quickly start making that kind of money.
#4. You can tell a shiatty boss to go fark himself and find a better job, which in the case of a wage slave job will likely take all of a week. You're generally stuck with a shiatty teacher for the semester or year.
#5. When you need a paycheck now, sure, flip burgers, sweep floors, push carts... whatever gets you over the hump. There's no shame in that. Don't even try to claim that's "opportunity" though. It's subsistence to keep you alive so you can pursue actual opportunity.
#6. If you have a mental disorder because of parental abuse, that is indeed their fault. You need to get the therapy, recover and move on of course... but that doesn't mean parents don't fark up kids.
#7. No, that just ate a lot of their free time. Turning into a societal drone is a choice, if in fact they've done so.
#8. Ask any successful inventor, artist, etc who isn't completely full of themselves and they can rattle off a giant list of failures from before they nailed it... and some more once they did in between the huge successes. There's always another chance... you just may have to briefly work for this kind of asshole in between tries.
#9. A lot of modern office jobs have built-in sabbaticals, and if you do any kind of contract work, you're probably done with each client after several weeks or months, so there's your semesters. So both exist if you want them. (Alternatively, I've met people who do a 2 year contract job, then simply take a huge break before they jump back in). There's also freelancers who have a ton of control over when they do and don't work - just make sure you accept enough jobs to stay afloat.
#10. A "real job" isn't working for that guy. That's subsistence. The real job's the thing you're working towards to GTFO there.
#11. Successful nerds aren't managing a retail store. They're doing something they actually enjoy... and generally with a team of other nerds.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: No, you shouldn't receive this from an employer. It should be printed on the back of your high school diploma.


Why?  The whole thing is nonsense that only assholes accept as gospel because they think they won't ever be on the receiving end of another asshole's power trip.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule #0 : proofread your regurgitated idiotic diatribe before claiming superiority and lecturing others.

/ Fark I've known my share of dinks like this.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I just love when people think that stating "Life isn't fair" somehow makes it ok for them to actively make it unfair.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: "But trust me on the sunscreen."


People are still having sex
 
Northern
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I worked for my town as part of a youth employment program when I was still at school.  I worked for the parks department.
On day one the union guys said that they stop working at 2PM Fridays, and take turns so one guy punches everyone else's time cards out at 5.  The supervisor was the nephew of the foreman, and the nephew had his own private landscaping company where he "borrowed" town equipment and only returned it when it needed repairs.  It saved him a fortune in capital costs and repairs.  One of the guys filled his over-trimmed pickup every week with free town gasoline (don't ask).  I didn't see the foreman at work anywhere except first thing AM, at 4:59PM, or when the super had his planned inspection.  Every day at 4:59 he would show up in a town truck with buckets of dirty golf balls.  The guys house must have been filled floor to ceiling with them.  The town supervisor NEVER showed up unannounced, so had no clue about the problems there.
Each of those guys back in the 1990s made well above minimum wage, got a defined benefit pension for life plus white glove benefits.
That was quite an education.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Life isn't fair.

The sooner you accept that and get on with it, the less you'll get shocked by the rest of what life has to offer. People who expect life to be fair cry when they see videos showing lions eating antelopes while the things are still half alive.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh.

The truth hurts sometimes.  Doesn't make it less true.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
From Bill Gates

http://webtrafficroi.com/good-morning​-​sunday-11-rules-you-will-never-learn-i​n-school-by-bill-gates/
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Northern: I worked for the parks department.


Cousin Jefferey?
 
pdieten
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You'd think the boss would at least wait until a kid acts like an entitled lazy little shiat before giving them a reminder to not be an entitled lazy little shiat. Besides, the kind who are inclined to be entitled lazy little shiats don't necessarily go looking for a minimum wage after school job anymore, they're too busy trying to figure out how to become an influencer on TikTok or whatever.

/ question: if everyone is self-actualized, who is going to mop the floors at the office?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Step #1: Quit and find a new job

That list or very similar has been floating in the interweebs since at least '96, so if she actually got that from her boss that's an enormous red flag screaming "DO NOT WORK HERE"
 
