(SFGate)   Give your restaurant a generic name? Enjoy the flood of hate-reviews and screaming phone calls   (sfgate.com)
18
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is what happens when the stupidest members of society are also the most belligerent. I remember a story on Fark a few years ago about a production of Julius Caesar in the park in New York. Their tradition was to depict Caesar as the current President. At the time it was Trump.

Trumpanzees responded to the news of their porcine god being mocked by sending death threats. To Shakespearean theatres all over North America.

The barrel has no bottom.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

And, unfortunately because California Cops, there's a good chance the city will shutdown this restaurant in the next week or two.

I mean North Beach Restaurant, not the North Beach restaurant.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
the restaurant's general manager told KRON4 that they've been bombarded with hateful reviews and phone calls.

Those hateful reviewers are in for it now!  KRON4 has been alerted!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 FTFA    "It's shocking that people don't read all of the information and just assume," she added.

[welcome_to_fark.jpg]
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Reporters really need to carry around a stack of business-card-sized printouts of

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Derps gonna derp. Never looked up anything on Yelp. No reason to start.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Yeah.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Michael Bolton problem.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So you're saying that MAGA people are uninformed hateful angry toddlers?  I don't know, seems like a stretch!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Long ago, the company I worked for had the same name as a company that sold subscription pills of various sorts.  Weight loss, hair gain, etc.  They were based in another country so we couldn't do much about it.  People would call us demanding we stop charging their credit cards.  Our receptionist was a saint and would patiently explain to them that they had the wrong place and gave them the correct contact info.  (The contact info that was on their packing slips, FFS.)  It was one of those shady setups where the company would sell them a month's supply for "only shipping and handling" then slip in the monthly subscription in the speedily-spoken fine print.  Then they'd jerk people around for a couple billing cycles when they tried to cancel the subscription.

Fast-forward a bit and we wanted to create a web site but this furrin' company had the domain name we wanted.  Yada, yada, yada, a couple bigwigs from that company flew in to negotiate a deal to sell us the domain name.  Spoiler alert:  We [allegedly] weren't gonna pay those shady pricks a penny for the name.  A sensible chuckle was had by all.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My restaurant's name is spelled solely with non-printing characters.  We don't have to worry about yelp abuse, customers.
 
links136
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I always think of Mike Judge talking about coming up with Boomhauer's voice by some dude who left an angry message on this voicemail about Beavis and Butthead, that was largely gibberish, except for 'Porky's Butthole'.

On another note, probably zero of all those 'bad reviews' were ever going to go there anyways.

Although the city shutting the place down is another.  You know, left wing tyranny getting in the way of business.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
People will now flood it with positive reviews, raving about the delicious bacon...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Or, if they just want to show a video on their phones:

laugh harder
Youtube _n5E7feJHw0
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

People that make this "argument" about both sides being bad are either dumber than a bag of hammers or disingenuous as hell. The long history of riots surrounding the ongoing systemic racism in America is awful, no doubt.  But they almost always follow events so egregious and blatantly racist that on the crowd level it becomes apparent that breaking shiat is the only way to get the rest of us to care.  And it works, because we are still talking about it.  It would be great if people gave a shiat without businesses going up in flames, but this is the country you voted for.  Maybe if some of the grievances were actually addressed it wouldn't come to riots, but that's a bridge to farking far for some people.

And on the other side of the argument, you put up.... people making fun of a politician.  farking brilliant.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wait, I thought that if you are for the cops you are supposed to be against cancel culture.  Did I miss a memo? Where should I place my outrage? JP Sears, where are you? I need your help and guidance.
 
