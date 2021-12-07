 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   "I just made $2.97 million, how do I avoid paying taxes on it?"   (marketwatch.com) divider line
33
    More: Murica, Real estate, Property, property taxes, new home, longstanding tax arrangements, principal residence, rental property, best way  
•       •       •

600 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2021 at 10:56 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark me, I wish I knew.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Run for office?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$250k single $500k married capital gains (if I remember correctly) of a home sale can avoid capital gains pretty easily under the current tax code.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: $250k single $500k married capital gains (if I remember correctly) of a home sale can avoid capital gains pretty easily under the current tax code.


Except they converted it to a rental home, so further restrictions may apply.  It would have to have been their primary residence for 2 out of the last 5 years to get the $500,000 of the gain to be tax free.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty sure if most Farkers got that much money they would try to pay little to no tax on it too.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

the unabomber was right: Pretty sure if most Farkers got that much money they would try to pay little to no tax on it too.


Following the law allows a number of legal ways to avoid paying tax. See how passive income is taxed for examples. The current tax code was written by the same group that runs ALEX. A person claiming a child tax credit living at the poverty level is more likely to be audited by the IRS than millionaires and billionaires.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

the unabomber was right: Pretty sure if most Farkers got that much money they would try to pay little to no tax on it too.


Wouldn't everyone. There is a whole set of lawyers and accountants that do nothing but help you comply with the tax laws by paying just what is required.

If people overpay their taxes because of poor planning or poor tax compliance they're just idiots.

If you want to give money to the government there is a form for that.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

the unabomber was right: Pretty sure if most Farkers got that much money they would try to pay little to no tax on it too.


I wouldn't want to pay taxes on 3 million dollars. You can't live on that anyway. Well, you can if you buy an Econo-shiat-box Japanese car and a trailer in a nice park?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You don't? You pay your taxes as your civic duty?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Die. Then it's someone else's problem.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: the unabomber was right: Pretty sure if most Farkers got that much money they would try to pay little to no tax on it too.

Wouldn't everyone. There is a whole set of lawyers and accountants that do nothing but help you comply with the tax laws by paying just what is required.

If people overpay their taxes because of poor planning or poor tax compliance they're just idiots.

If you want to give money to the government there is a form for that.


Benjamin Franklin to Robert Morris
25 Dec. 1783Writings 9:138
The Remissness of our People in Paying Taxes is highly blameable; the Unwillingness to pay them is still more so. I see, in some Resolutions of Town Meetings, a Remonstrance against giving Congress a Power to take, as they call it, the People's Money out of their Pockets, tho' only to pay the Interest and Principal of Debts duly contracted. They seem to mistake the Point. Money, justly due from the People, is their Creditors' Money, and no longer the Money of the People, who, if they withold it, should be compell'd to pay by some Law.
All Property, indeed, except the Savage's temporary Cabin, his Bow, his Matchcoat, and other little Acquisitions, absolutely necessary for his Subsistence, seems to me to be the Creature of public Convention. Hence the Public has the Right of Regulating Descents, and all other Conveyances of Property, and even of limiting the Quantity and the Uses of it. All the Property that is necessary to a Man, for the Conservation of the Individual and the Propagation of the Species, is his natural Right, which none can justly deprive him of: But all Property superfluous to such purposes is the Property of the Publick, who, by their Laws, have created it, and who may therefore by other Laws dispose of it, whenever the Welfare of the Publick shall demand such Disposition. He that does not like civil Society on these Terms, let him retire and live among Savages. He can have no right to the benefits of Society, who will not pay his Club towards the Support of it.

/Founder's mighty pimp hand.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't talked to a tax guy about this myself but some people I know who get significant portions of their income in the form of stock grants claim that you can avoid being taxed on such gains if they are reinvested in business opportunities, and that rental properties fall into that category. I think the guy in TFA needs to talk to his tax guy to see if he can sell the $3M Palo Alto palace and reinvest that into some number of more modest rental properties like condominiums to defer the taxes. That way his kids can inherit something that is easier to divvy up should they have differing opinions about whether to eat the cost of the taxes or simply sell it all. Given that he is already 80 years old I doubt he wants to be bothered with all of that, so its probably a moot point anyway.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
You just have to declare that it's non taxable income. But there's a strict process that involves the word "hereby" as well as "herein," "hereto," and "hereof," so most people lack the training to compose an actual legal declaration (which is why so many have to pay taxes). I can help, but will hereby require that my help herein and hereto nets a 40 percent margin, so hereof this statement you may consider yourself informed of the terms.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Call your accountant.
Tell her you want to pay the taxes on it.
Once.
And never again.
Get a good bookkeeper. A tax one.
 
arentevenwords
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: You just have to declare that it's non taxable income. But there's a strict process that involves the word "hereby" as well as "herein," "hereto," and "hereof," so most people lack the training to compose an actual legal declaration (which is why so many have to pay taxes). I can help, but will hereby require that my help herein and hereto nets a 40 percent margin, so hereof this statement you may consider yourself informed of the terms.


Here, here!
 
powhound
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Pretty sure if most Farkers got that much money they would try to pay little to no tax on it too.


Let the hookers and blow dealers pay the damn tax.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: You just have to declare that it's non taxable income. But there's a strict process that involves the word "hereby" as well as "herein," "hereto," and "hereof," so most people lack the training to compose an actual legal declaration (which is why so many have to pay taxes). I can help, but will hereby require that my help herein and hereto nets a 40 percent margin, so hereof this statement you may consider yourself informed of the terms.


You forgot heretofore.  You probably only have a GED in law.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sight...

Start an S Corp, sell the house to the S Corp for a dollar, right off the loss on your taxes, then hire a really good trial tax lawyer when the IRS comes after you for violating S Corp "reasonable compensation" clause.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eurotrader: $250k single $500k married capital gains (if I remember correctly) of a home sale can avoid capital gains pretty easily under the current tax code.


So... Utah and 11 wives?
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: You don't? You pay your taxes as your civic duty?


Tell that to George Washington you pinko.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
STFU and pay your share.
 
Watubi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Sight...

Start an S Corp, sell the house to the S Corp for a dollar, right off the loss on your taxes, then hire a really good trial tax lawyer when the IRS comes after you for violating S Corp "reasonable compensation" clause.


You forgot about the part where you have to pay $3m to the team of lawyers
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Pretty sure if most Farkers got that much money they would try to pay little to no tax on it too.


I make a good living and yet I don't attempt to tax dodge.
 
alienated
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: STFU and pay your share.


I would be like " look , I need to walk away with a buck and a half ( 1.5 ) . Can we do that ? "
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"If the past two, pandemic-marred years have taught us anything, it's that it's not always easy to be a landlord. "

Pour one out for the real victims of the pandemic.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
California rich people problems article trifecta almost in play
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Watubi: ImmutableTenderloin: Sight...

Start an S Corp, sell the house to the S Corp for a dollar, right off the loss on your taxes, then hire a really good trial tax lawyer when the IRS comes after you for violating S Corp "reasonable compensation" clause.

You forgot about the part where you have to pay $3m to the team of lawyers


No I didnt, thats a test to see how much greed is blinding your judgement.
 
gaspode
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Title 'I bought my home etc'
Article 'I own a rental as well as my home and want to not pay taxes on my business profits'
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: Pretty sure if most Farkers got that much money they would try to pay little to no tax on it too.


They still would need to pay for the excavator and permits to bury the parents in the back yard
 
genner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Donate all of it.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: Sight...

Start an S Corp, sell the house to the S Corp for a dollar, right off the loss on your taxes, then hire a really good trial tax lawyer when the IRS comes after you for violating S Corp "reasonable compensation" clause.


Or... and hear me out on this, or declare yourself a Sovereign Citizen and all your tax problems magically disappear.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: You just have to declare that it's non taxable income. But there's a strict process that involves the word "hereby" as well as "herein," "hereto," and "hereof," so most people lack the training to compose an actual legal declaration (which is why so many have to pay taxes). I can help, but will hereby require that my help herein and hereto nets a 40 percent margin, so hereof this statement you may consider yourself informed of the terms.


Can I construe that as legal advise?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Any time anyone complains about having to pay taxes on the comparative piles of money they have I wanna pop them in the mouth. It's obscene that people see nothing wrong with it. We're trying to live on a society here, you miserly assholes.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.