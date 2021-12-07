 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   Utterly confused cow stops traffic in a high steak game of lasso the bovine   (upi.com) divider line
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That cow is going to get a traffic ticket.

/mooving violation
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Free steaks!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Elgin police, Elgin animal control and South Elgin police responded Tuesday when

They just wanted to get some publicity for Elgin.

/Elgin
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That was underwhelming. The dash cam drivers commentary was very reminiscent of DOUBLE RAINBOW though
 
