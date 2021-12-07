 Skip to content
 
Today's Slatesplanation: Why we'll never stop mourning the American mall
posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2021 at 11:38 PM



hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I dunno...it was a whole thing to go the mall. X amount of shops to hit, a stop at the arcade while the girlfriend or wife sent you off while she got her frillies, and a good stop at the electronics shops, it was kind of exhausting, and the food was necessary because you wouldn't be on your way home before lunch, and plus there was almost always a movie theater which caught your eye. It was a shining monument to conspicuous consumerism at its finest.

I don't miss the f*ckers in the least. I don't need to be entertained or distracted while I shop. The idea of shopping online, while I'm in sweats and can have it delivered to the house, I'm sold. Movies I can pipe in to my own screen, where I have MY snacks and a comfy couch? Yes, plz. Arcade? When I have a video game system that delivers not JUST games, and at that dozens that would have broken the arcade units trying to keep their hardware cool enough to deliver, but movies and shows and without the sticky floors or the guy who smells behind you, wheezing through all the dialog scenes. Malls have been dying for years, and oddly enough, the old school shopping centers where the brick and mortar shops have their own faces, and lots, only linked really by a parking lot are back. Go in, do your business, get out and maybe stop and get a drink and a bite somewhere you choose; go for the convenience of the Chilis or Wendy's down the road, or actually go to a restaurant you like, not just what could some booth can shove into a tiny space by the candle shop and the phone kiosk.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this a generational thing?  As a late boomer, I don't think malls ever resonated with us the way they did with Gen X.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA     You can no longer have anything you want.

Why? Does the internet no longer exist?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The walls in the mall are totally totally tall
Youtube JFwPlsUzMFA
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still love malls. In bigger cities I especially love the "third tier" malls. It's great to see lots of folks opening up their own shops.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't speak for anyone else, but I LOVE the smell of commerce in the morning.
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MALL 84 - OFFICIAL
Youtube x7LcZvEfbk8
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robin Sparkles - Let's go to the Mall OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO *HQ*
Youtube gFAT8_5hPWA
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Columbus had a few indoor malls. Sure, places like Wal-Mart and Target dealt them mortal wounds, but the city's increasing drug problem led to indoor malls being hot spots for gang violence. I remember going to City Center Mall when I was a teenager and a lady in front of me on the escalator leaped off of it and tackled another girl and started beating the shiat out of her in front of the main promenade while the guy they were fighting over just hung back and started laughing his ass off.

Honestly, the only thing I miss about the indoor mall is the scent of Cinnabon permeating the entire complex. It made it seem very welcoming (and made me very hungry). But the constant violence in the malls just wasn't worth it.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are a herd animal.  It's a gd corral.  That said, there are some malls in the Philippines that will blow your mind.  While walking through you will eventually ask, "Does this have an end?".  But gotta throw 'Murica under the bus.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They turned all the malls around here into Amazon fulfillment centers and, to be honest, I haven't really much noticed.

From ash to ash and dust to dust.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hate shopping.  So yeah, I won't miss malls.

I have vaguely ok memories of being a preteen who had nothing to do but go to the mall... but really it was boring and terrible.  I remember store clerks following me suspiciously around herbergers and dillards, annoying me to death. I didn't have money for the arcades.  My parents had intentionally (or maybe accidentally) set my allowance for 6 months = 1 pair jeans at the buckle.  I saved for the jeans... but hated them privately. Went thrift store grunge the next year... I think my parents thought I was rebelling but mostly I thought "I've got better things to do with this money"

Luckily I discovered D&D in 9th grade and found more wholesome weekend activities.

/end csb
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: Is this a generational thing?  As a late boomer, I don't think malls ever resonated with us the way they did with Gen X.


I'm a late boomer and when I was a teenager, we all loved the mall. Where else would we get our books, records and cool clothes?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Aunt Anne's pretzels.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As a creepy older guy where else can I go to pick up high school chicks?

/18+ of course
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Arcade Fire presents Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)
Youtube awHWColYQ90


Living in the sprawl
Dead shopping malls rise like mountains beyond mountains
And there's no end in sight
I need the darkness, someone please cut the lights...
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: I still love malls. In bigger cities I especially love the "third tier" malls. It's great to see lots of folks opening up their own shops.


Yes! I do as well! I love the variety
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was never a fan of the malls. My preference was always the small town storefront where you could either parallel park right in front of the store, get what you needed, and then leave, or find a municipal lot, park, and make a day of window shopping and restaurant or bar hopping. Even bad weather was preferable at the storefronts, since you might get cozy under an awning with a stranger while waiting for the rain to pass.

The malls were too antiseptic, too kitschy, and maybe just too oriented to women's clothes and such for my tastes. Air conditioning on a hot summer day usually was a little too cold, which made leaving feel like jumping into a hot shower. I won't cry any tears for the heirs of Al Taubman when the last of those suburban mausoleums finally crumble into dust.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Malls were, for a period between 1975-2000, a place you could put unsupervised children for up eight hours and count on local security or just employees to corral said children. Malls were entertainment for children, an escape for their parents, and a glorious compromise for all.

That doesn't exist anymore, and it's a shame.
 
TRUMPYOUDOLT [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
3/5 malls here are busy, and are getting more investment to look like modern malls (Mills-style huge indoor facades, clean tile, etc.) One of those was dying 10 years ago, but expanded and just got its old sears replaced by a Walmart and is now better than ever.

The struggling one has the only Lowe's and old Navy plus is visibly getting money plowed into keeping it open and spruced up, if not completely re-tiled.

The dying one has the only Home Depot and is getting torn down and redeveloped into mixed mall/residential that'll probably do better, like the dead one I didn't count that became a packed outdoor mall with residential, whose only problem is that it sends less foot traffic between stores.
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: As a creepy older guy where else can I go to pick up high school chicks?

/18+ of course


I think we found Matt Gaetz' fark alias
 
zerkalo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The home of the best scent in the world (permanent wave fluid) and the worst (caramel corn). Strike that reverse it
 
Robinfro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I loved the mall, when I was 18-23. Hot Topic & Spencers was my jam, and my now-ex worked at Old Navy so we used her discount to stay clothed fashionably.

Then I grew up & bought decent clothes for half the price at Walmart, bought durable clothes at Vanderbilt's, and stopped buying edgy shirts made solely to piss off old people. And stuck with simple hoops & labret studs (yes, still wear mine at 38, just to keep the piercings open, only at home unless I'm wanting to piss off country western folk by going Lil Nas X).

I DO miss the arcades though. Did a cop shootout one that was very early motion tracking. I was a welder that would regularly hang upside-down & weld, but that game wrecked me from all the kneeling, ducking, dodging.

Malls died when internet ordering became easier than spending hours browsing though stores, and mall restaurants had to use crap frozen ingredients to stay afloat.

$5.95 for a 10lb plate of fresh beef & broccoli, real chicken fried rice with fresh veggies, and hand-rolled egg rolls at Kwan Wah was the shiznit.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dead Mall by Upper Wilds is a fun song
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I remember going to the mall in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s. 80s as a kid, late 90s as teen with car, 2000s as adult. Used to be several places to go to. Game store or two, bookstore, KB Toys, candy, music store, arcade, food court, movie store, etc. Lots of specialty stores. Most are gone now. B Dalton, KB Toys, Babbages, FYE, Saturday Matinee, etc all gone. Now the only thing there that remotely interests me a a tiny Gamestop and there are several others around town. No point in going. I may go once a year if that.

We have two. One was the first indoor mall in Indiana. It is dead. Has medical clinic in it and medical supply store. I don't really know anymore. Other one is doing well.
 
raygundan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: Is this a generational thing?  As a late boomer, I don't think malls ever resonated with us the way they did with Gen X.


As late GenX, I don't get it either.  A smelly, crowded mess I'd rather avoid.  But I assumed a previous generation must have enjoyed the idea, or they wouldn't have built them.

The mall of my childhood opened in '68.  The oldest of GenX was 3 that year. The mall idea can't have been driven by X.

I suspect they're just some sort of self-replicating waste product capitalism produces before it learns how to bring products directly to you.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: Is this a generational thing?  As a late boomer, I don't think malls ever resonated with us the way they did with Gen X.


You may be right. As a teenager in the 80s, I spent almost every Saturday at the mall.

My folks only went when they absolutely had to. If it couldn't be found at the discount store down the block, they didn't need it, much less the mall
 
lincoln65
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Malls were the one place in American cities where you could walk from spot to spot and have something to do along the way. Now sure, you had to drive five miles to park in a lot larger than an airport, and then if you wanted to eat your options were fast food only, and someone every five feet would try and sell you a scented candle or a phone case with a angry-looking cartoon of tweet bird on it, and everything was about pushing the next season of fashion. But at least you could walk in a climate controlled environment and look at stuff.
 
Nobody Here
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The local mall had half their anchor stores and the majority of their filler stores go bye bye.  A medical center took over a third of it.  I think at this point it's the medical center, a Boscov's, Macy's, a handful of restaurants (mostly in the food court), and a random scattering of stores like Hot Topic, jewelry stores, and minor popups.
 
