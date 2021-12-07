 Skip to content
(CNN)   On December 7, 2021, the Hawaii Department of Health attacked the US Navy for previously attacking Hawaii   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Aquifer, Groundwater, Water supply, Water quality, Water, Waterborne diseases, Desalination, Water crisis  
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
sad but farked up situation.

Genius headline tho.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Records show a history of fuel leaks plaguing Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in the past decade, with the most recent leak occurring 11 days before the Navy announced it had discovered contamination in the Red Hill well, CNN previously reported."

So they knew and didnt care.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Musta been all them Callmecrazy pilots.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ironically Hawaii is being attacked again by mother nature
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "Records show a history of fuel leaks plaguing Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in the past decade, with the most recent leak occurring 11 days before the Navy announced it had discovered contamination in the Red Hill well, CNN previously reported."

So they knew and didnt care.


yup.  no kuleana and not farking pono.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, well, well. Sorry, don't mind me, I'm just counting the poisoned wells.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I'm here to ask why you weren't a wingman to protect my 13-month-old son when I was bathing him, when I was giving him a sippy cup full of water from my faucet, when he has been throwing up for days on end," said one woman, who didn't give her name.

You never leave your wingman.
 
fataldragonfly
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I am worried how the rain over the past few days is going to impact the contamination. This sucks.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have had mysterious serious symptoms such as sore throats, burning in my stomach, profuse, unusual sweating, headaches unable to be mitigated, requiring multiple ER visits for additional medications, vomiting, diarrhea, skin irritation,"

That's "Sue the crap outta them territory"
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
F*ck the Navy. Pay the f*ck up.
 
