 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Miami)   Caretaker working at a home. Answers door after midnight. Then it gets kidnappy   (nbcmiami.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, Honda Civic, Honda, Honda CR-V, Honda Civic Hybrid, Compact car, 27-year-old Andreae Lloyd, Honda Fit, Florida license Y650DL  
•       •       •

299 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not going to end well.

blockislandtimes.comView Full Size


blockislandtimes.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, my mouse stuttered.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hired goon?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find out who the father of her unborn child is.
I'm betting it's someone who didn't want to be saddled with 18 years of child support.
Or someone he hired who did the actual kidnapping.

Thing is, she opened the door after midnight.
Almost like she knew the person...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't take enough care, I suppose.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Checking from Apple Maps, it's a middle class neighborhood. This was rough news, and if it was a blond girl we'd have heard of it elsewhere.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like a stalker Ex to me.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: Sounds like a stalker Ex to me.


Stalker ex or abusive jealous boyfriend/baby daddy was what I was thinking as well
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nobody answers the door at midnight unless they think they know who the visitor is. Some internal drama here
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Still not worth having a privacy invading video doorbell uploading all your business directly to the police.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.