(Bangor Daily News)   In response, Fark's squirrel was quoted as saying "damn. Dat ass"   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your squirrel is so fat, when he sits around the house, he sits aaarrrooouuunnnddd the house
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dammit, subby, now you've got me thinking Rule 34.
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Varan unavailable for comment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size

pics.awwmemes.comView Full Size

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

cdn.guff.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dat ass

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Overfed squirrels get very lazy about caching food for winter and end up doing such a poor job of it that it becomes a smorgasbord for less desirable rodents like rats and mice. If you've got fat squirrels hanging around odds are good they are being pimped by some big ass rats.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There was a squirrel where I used to gave peanut butter to almost every day. The thing looked like that squirrel from the American Dad bit.

Watching it haul its fat ass up the tree made me laugh every time.
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That is a hefty squirrel.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I just don't get feeding the wild animals.... Unless they are having a particularly rough winter, and a die-off is likely.

Bad for human/wild animal interaction (critters lose human fear), the feeding part in general, and allowing codependency.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stop fat shaming them
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Special Agent
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fat Squirrel is one of my favorite beers from Wisconsin.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How the hell does it get up trees?! Hoverounds don't go vertical, do they?!
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
THICC
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The greys are belligerent, numerous and flooftastic this fall. I predict a new Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album to be released before Christmas.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

We call this one Orson Wells.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Same page has hunting tips and recipes for squirrel...
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Air, mostly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I gave fries to a fat squirrel once at a public park.  Looking back, I feel bad about shortening that poor critter's life.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: I gave fries to a fat squirrel once at a public park.  Looking back, I feel bad about shortening that poor critter's life.


Hey, nothing wrong with cooking fries in shortening.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Holy shiat. If you swerved to miss that squirrel, you might run out of gas.
 
