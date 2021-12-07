 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Field and Stream)   Minnesota officials NOT happy to find gold in Grace Chain of Lakes   (fieldandstream.com) divider line
14
    More: Misc, Minnesota, Goldfish, pounds of goldfish, native fish, discovery of goldfish, Aquarium, live transport, natural predators  
•       •       •

711 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2021 at 11:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That explains that river of housecats heading toward Minnesota
 
Chenopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I noted the part where he said the goldfish go anaerobic and break down sugar into alcohol and live on that under the ice.  Drunken goldfish under the lakes has an appealing sound.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like N.Y. sewergators.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww. Poor, cutey goldfish.

/starts reeling in slowly
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chenopod: I noted the part where he said the goldfish go anaerobic and break down sugar into alcohol and live on that under the ice.  Drunken goldfish under the lakes has an appealing sound.


Big deal. We do that in Canada every January.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to be more and more common in the urban lakes.

https://www.npr.org/2021/07/13/101550​2​825/oversized-goldfish-are-taking-over​-one-minnesota-lake-causing-issues-for​-local-f
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also captured and tagged 500 goldfish with transponders to collect data on fish movements to better understand the fish and formulate a plan for their removal

They've got some nice budgets there.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they just live off sugars and produce alcohol

What's their Fark handle?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait to begin my supervillain career by putting goldfish in every major US watershed! Mwahahaha.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do you expect me to talk?"

"No, Mr. Bond. I expect you to fish!"
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just pet owners releasing them, some bait shops sell them, and it's a lot of people willing to raise these things in their backyards as pets, till a flood arrive.
/Small goldfish to a predatory fish is like a young NBA star to a gold digger
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: That explains that river of housecats heading toward Minnesota


IT'S A TRAP!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Back in the seventies and eighties we had foot long goldfish by the thousands.zoo offered a nickel a head bounty, we brought so many trashcans full of fish that they limited us to 3 cans a week.

The demise of the carp was brought about by reintroduction of the osprey and bald eagle, bright orange fish make a great target for the clumsiest of birds.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Uh, your fish are dead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.