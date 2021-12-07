 Skip to content
 
(CBS Dallas/Ft. Worth)   Alternate headline: Dog steals $100K from woman at DFW airport   (dfw.cbslocal.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is having cash now illegal in Texas? Or was it a POC?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Is having cash now illegal in Texas? Or was it a POC?


It's "illegal" everywhere if you're not pasty white.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

From the commments.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On the one hand, it's complete BS they can seize money for no other reason than there being a lot of it. If this is Love Field, I'm 99.9% sure it's domestic and there's no limit to the amount you can fly with ($10K before it must be declared for international).

On the other hand, why the fark are you flying commercial with over $100K? Just the off chance of them losing, or "losing", it is too high for that. Rent a car or charter a private jet. Jesus.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: On the other hand, why the fark are you flying commercial with over $100K? Just the off chance of them losing, or "losing", it is too high for that. Rent a car or charter a private jet. Jesus.


Because it's not illegal and this was supposed to be a free country....? Don't blame the person who had their shiat stolen.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

the unabomber was right: scottydoesntknow: On the other hand, why the fark are you flying commercial with over $100K? Just the off chance of them losing, or "losing", it is too high for that. Rent a car or charter a private jet. Jesus.

Because it's not illegal and this was supposed to be a free country....? Don't blame the person who had their shiat stolen.


So you just ignore my first paragraph which literally says exactly that. Interesting...

And yes, I can definitely say it's dumb to do what they did. Ignore the Feds seizing it. Any number of things can happen to that suitcase between checking it in and getting it at the destination. Since it says "suitcase", we can most likely assume it was not a carry-on. I don't care who you are, that's farking stupid. It could get legitimately lost, someone could steal it at any time, it could get pilfered during searches as it makes it to/from the plane (and reporting wouldn't help was no amount was claimed).

If you've got $100K sitting around, rent a farking car or charter a jet. That suitcase should not leave your sight at any time whatsoever.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: the unabomber was right: scottydoesntknow: On the other hand, why the fark are you flying commercial with over $100K? Just the off chance of them losing, or "losing", it is too high for that. Rent a car or charter a private jet. Jesus.

Because it's not illegal and this was supposed to be a free country....? Don't blame the person who had their shiat stolen.

So you just ignore my first paragraph which literally says exactly that. Interesting...

And yes, I can definitely say it's dumb to do what they did. Ignore the Feds seizing it. Any number of things can happen to that suitcase between checking it in and getting it at the destination. Since it says "suitcase", we can most likely assume it was not a carry-on. I don't care who you are, that's farking stupid. It could get legitimately lost, someone could steal it at any time, it could get pilfered during searches as it makes it to/from the plane (and reporting wouldn't help was no amount was claimed).

If you've got $100K sitting around, rent a farking car or charter a jet. That suitcase should not leave your sight at any time whatsoever.


But I will say if it was yanked from her when she had it as a carry-on, then I'll retract the dumb part, as she would've been trying to keep eyes on it the whole time.

I'm separating the completely BS act of seizing it and the not bring idea at all to fly commercially with that amount of money.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
bring = bright.

Dammit.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can be presumed innocent (sometimes).

But your money is 100% guilty.

It's even more guilty if the police get to keep asset seizures
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

scottydoesntknow: On the one hand, it's complete BS they can seize money for no other reason than there being a lot of it. If this is Love Field, I'm 99.9% sure it's domestic and there's no limit to the amount you can fly with ($10K before it must be declared for international).

On the other hand, why the fark are you flying commercial with over $100K? Just the off chance of them losing, or "losing", it is too high for that. Rent a car or charter a private jet. Jesus.


On the one hand, it's absolutely BS that they can seize money for no other than there being a lot of it.

On the other hand, this was almost certainly drug money being muled.
 
