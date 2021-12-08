 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Climber can keep $170,000 in jewels he found on Mount Blanc. That's a lot of ice   (thehill.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cool, I wonder if I can keep the $170,000 jeweled Mont Blanc I "found". It writes so smooth.

/ who knew it would be virtually impossible to pawn.
// if you can spend the price of a starter home on a pen, you aren't going to miss it.
/// no, I didn't actually.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The jewels were among the remnants of two Air India planes that crashed into Mont Blanc in 1950 and 1966, respectively.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Two plane crashes in the same place?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Two plane crashes in the same place?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Would like to know more.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Two plane crashes in the same place?


Not at the same time.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Straight off the Google homepage.
 
flondrix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Two plane crashes in the same place?


There are places that tend to be very crashy.  Some of them have "Mount" in their name.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Cool, I wonder if I can keep the $170,000 jeweled Mont Blanc I "found". It writes so smooth.

/ who knew it would be virtually impossible to pawn.
// if you can spend the price of a starter home on a pen, you aren't going to miss it.
/// no, I didn't actually.


Duh. There is something totally fake about this. Although the ownership of property does not extend for an infinite time, if the jewels had an owner, he or his heirs would come forward. It hasn't been that many years. If they are stolen property and no one wants to claim them, they would be confiscated.

/although I trust The Hill to always provide me with the true facts... /s
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
mmmm

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: ChrisDe: Two plane crashes in the same place?

Not at the same time.


Yeah, but you'd think that at least after the first crash, future pilots would have learned their lesson. Not simply keep flying into clouds with goats in them.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: ChrisDe: Two plane crashes in the same place?

Not at the same damn time.


ftfw
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flondrix
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: EvilEgg: Cool, I wonder if I can keep the $170,000 jeweled Mont Blanc I "found". It writes so smooth.

/ who knew it would be virtually impossible to pawn.
// if you can spend the price of a starter home on a pen, you aren't going to miss it.
/// no, I didn't actually.

Duh. There is something totally fake about this. Although the ownership of property does not extend for an infinite time, if the jewels had an owner, he or his heirs would come forward. It hasn't been that many years. If they are stolen property and no one wants to claim them, they would be confiscated.

/although I trust The Hill to always provide me with the true facts... /s


If you find valuables in a shipwreck centuries old, someone will take them away from you.  Not just governments, some of the companies that insure ships are centuries old and once they pay out on a loss, they own the wreck and the cargo.  If an insurance company paid out on those crashes, I don't see how anyone finding anything would be allowed to keep it.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: EvilEgg: Cool, I wonder if I can keep the $170,000 jeweled Mont Blanc I "found". It writes so smooth.

/ who knew it would be virtually impossible to pawn.
// if you can spend the price of a starter home on a pen, you aren't going to miss it.
/// no, I didn't actually.

Duh. There is something totally fake about this. Although the ownership of property does not extend for an infinite time, if the jewels had an owner, he or his heirs would come forward. It hasn't been that many years. If they are stolen property and no one wants to claim them, they would be confiscated.

/although I trust The Hill to always provide me with the true facts... /s


A previous article about the find, from 2013 said:
"French authorities are contacting their Indian counterparts to trace the owner or heirs of the jewels.
Under French law, the jewellery could be handed over to the mountaineer if these are not identified."

So, apparently they did try to find the owners, and must have failed, and it must have been long enough now that the finder is allowed to keep them.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He gets to keep some of it. Some. You'd think the Swiss would have more of a finders keepers policy.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mr. Cool Ice, I always believed in you.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: ChrisDe: Two plane crashes in the same place?

Not at the same time.


"You sucked 37 dicks?"

"Not in a row..."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is covered under the ancient legal principle of Finderus Keeperus Loserus Weeperus
 
