(CityNews Toronto) Unvaccinated traveller stranded at the airport thanks to new covid mandate triggers a surge in tiny violin sales
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kuoth Jock-Kong was travelling from Vancouver to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with a layover in Toronto...

The 20-year-old is not vaccinated against COVID-19 for personal reasons.

Fark him with a rusty chainsaw. For personal reasons, of course.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Megathuma: Kuoth Jock-Kong was travelling from Vancouver to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with a layover in Toronto...

The 20-year-old is not vaccinated against COVID-19 for personal reasons.

Fark him with a rusty chainsaw. For personal reasons, of course.


That's his porn name.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: The 20-year-old is not vaccinated against COVID-19 for personal reasons.

Then he can be homeless and stateless until he decides to get vaccinated for personal reasons.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: On Dec. 6, he said security kicked him out of the airport and he is now staying in a hotel until he can figure out a way to get back to Vancouver.

This should make an interesting follow up in two weeks.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On Dec. 6, he said security kicked him out of the airport and he is now staying in a hotel until he can figure out a way to get back to Vancouver.

It sounds like security got tired of Jock-Kong jerk-king them around.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He added no matter what, he will not be be getting vaccinated. "I stand 10 toes down on what I believe. And if they don't want to meet me anywhere in the middle ground, so be it, I will stay at the airport until they kick me out. And if they kick me out, I'll go out into the streets with my bags."

What the....

There is no "middle ground" here. Everyone is trying to keep him safe, and he's trying to murder everyone.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 20-year-old is not vaccinated against COVID-19 for personal reasons.

Get the shot and leave the country, pussy.

I know the new generations don't like bullying people, but we're at the point where we need to punch the stupid into compliance. We also need to rethink bullying as a negative, because it sure as shiat taught me to stand up for myself. Public shaming and beating can serve a general good.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jock-Kong
/That is all
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Idiots come in all flavors.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The 20-year-old is not vaccinated against COVID-19 for personal reasons.

Rock on, hero.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: He added no matter what, he will not be be getting vaccinated. "I stand 10 toes down on what I believe. And if they don't want to meet me anywhere in the middle ground, so be it, I will stay at the airport until they kick me out. And if they kick me out, I'll go out into the streets with my bags."

What the....

There is no "middle ground" here. Everyone is trying to keep him safe, and he's trying to murder everyone.


Because Ethiopia is full of vaccinated people and people aren't trying to kill each other?

/I thought airplanes cleared air and there was no risk?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: The 20-year-old is not vaccinated against COVID-19 for personal reasons.

Then he can be homeless and stateless until he decides to get vaccinated for personal reasons.


"... because if I get it it won't affect me much. Fark everyone else"
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The 20-year-old is not vaccinated against COVID-19 for personal reasons.

Get the shot and leave the country, pussy.

I know the new generations don't like bullying people, but we're at the point where we need to punch the stupid into compliance. We also need to rethink bullying as a negative, because it sure as shiat taught me to stand up for myself. Public shaming and beating can serve a general good.


agreed to certain extants
 
anfrind
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So basically a dumber version of this.

media-amazon.com
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Since that day, he says he's been stuck at the airport because not only can he not board a flight to Ethiopia, he can't get on a plane or train to head back to Vancouver.

Too bad there aren't other ways to get back to Vancouver.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Selfish dumbass.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Kuoth Jock-Kong was travelling from Vancouver to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with a layover in Toronto...


That's a helluva long trip just to return one Coke bottle...

assets.libsyn.com
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lol!

Zero sympathy.  None.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The need to travel internationally coupled with the requirement to be vaccinated for international flight sound like overwhelming personal reasons to get vaxxed.
If getting vaxxed violates some other personal reasons then stay home with your other personal reasons intact.
 
keldaria
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Part of me wonders how many of these people would continue to refuse to get vaccinated after these mandates went into effect if you had a Covid vaccine sitting in the next room ready to go when they got stopped from getting on their next plane or whatever. I have to imagine many would get aggravated but ultimately roll up their sleeve and move on with their life after the second or third time they were told to fark off or go get the jab in the next room and come back.

Granted it's not like a jab makes you instantly safe, but getting these asshats vaccinated would help solve this bullshiat in the long term and while they hold out/resist they are screaming in peoples personal space anyways.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Probably safer in Toronto than Ethiopia

hope they have dressed warmly
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jock-Kong says he was under the impression if he had started his trip on Nov. 29, he would not be affected by the mandate...

Dumbass.

ColonelCathcart: /I thought...


Nope.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah... he can get vaccinated or explore eventual homelessness.

I'm normally empathetic to the situations of homeless people, but I'll make an exception for his sake and wish him the worst of it
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Idiots come in all flavors.


Who started tasting them to determine that?  Seems like an odd thing to do.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You makes your choices.

Accept and live with the consequences.

Life for the unvaxxed will NEVER be the same as it was in the before times.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't they have cheap cars and a highway system in Canada?
 
