 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Canadian arrested for ransomware attacks in U.S. after two year probe. You probably don't know him   (msn.com) divider line
17
    More: Followup, Federal Bureau of Investigation, 31-year-old Ottawa man, United States, U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, joint probe, ransomware attacks, government agencies, OTTAWA  
•       •       •

687 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2021 at 8:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong!

His sister's my girlfriend. You wouldn't know her.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drop him in a drum of maple syrup
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know him as Nocciola, he has hazelnut eyes.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the guy who's releasing all that web-cam footage of me whacking it while watching porn to all my friends and family? Because the sooner that happens the sooner I can stop worrying about X-Mas gifts and holiday plans. So... tick-tock, dude...
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of probe are we talking about here?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: What kind of probe are we talking about here?


do you like movies about gladiators?
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: What kind of probe are we talking about here?


I'd certainly confess after being probed for two years
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Drop him in a drum of maple syrup


You spelled nitric acid wrong.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That wasn't polite at all! Is he even soory?
 
Oak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I bet he's also a poor tipper.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They should be thanking the kid for pointing out their shiat tier security and lack of emergency protocol.

Even with basic knowledge my system can be restored and recovered within 30 minutes from a thumbrive and off network backups.
 
morg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Give me 4000 loonies or I'll delete your files, eh. Sorry.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A two year probe sounds really uncomfortable.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To be fair, his name's Matthew.  That could be from anywhere.  It's not like it was Gordon, or Simon or something suspicious.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have seen two ransomware attacks in my time in IT. Both were initiated by "senior" I.T. guys that should have sure as hell known better. If they were initiated by someone without admin privileges the damage and recovery would have been a lot less time consuming.

One was a complete dumbass that downloaded some file from a link he got in his personal email and ran it, kapow we got problems. The second was "I kept getting these popups asking me for my admin password. I don't know why, but I put in my password and they went away"

So yeah, AppLocker rules got updated right quick since they couldn't stop being idiots
 
SMB2811
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There is a reason the vast majority are launched from Eastern Europe or Russia, Satans Little Helper is going to send you right to the US without much thought, even for little crimes.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: Is this the guy who's releasing all that web-cam footage of me whacking it while watching porn to all my friends and family? Because the sooner that happens the sooner I can stop worrying about X-Mas gifts and holiday plans. So... tick-tock, dude...


You should figure out how comas work
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.