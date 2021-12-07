 Skip to content
(MSN)   Plumber who found the hidden money at Joel Osteen's church to get the $20K reward. Now that's a Royal Flush   (msn.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But not in cash, he gets it as coupons he can use to buy prayers.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I imagine the next few Sunday services will be very well attended... by demolition workers who forgot to leave their sledgehammers at home.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chariset: I imagine the next few Sunday services will be very well attended... by demolition workers who forgot to leave their sledgehammers at home.


Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer (HD version)
Youtube OJWJE0x7T4Q
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And then he'll find god. In heaven or in Joel's bank.

The house always wins.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait. The church reported the money missing years ago? And it was found in construction, inside the church?

What's the statue of limitations on insurance fraud?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot unavailable for comment.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dramatic reenactment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

question_dj: Wait. The church reported the money missing years ago? And it was found in construction, inside the church?

What's the statue of limitations on insurance fraud?


It isn't very effective insurance fraud if you leave the money sitting inside a wall.
 
Grognard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: And then he'll find god. In heaven or in Joel's bank.

The house always wins.


Sometimes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
