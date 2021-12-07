 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Journalists in San Francisco are so daft that they think a couple that invests $50k/year, gives thousands to charity, and takes expensive vacations is living paycheck to paycheck   (sfgate.com) divider line
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The rich (household income > $200k) look for any reason they can to explain away their objective richness. 

"Wahhhhh, I'm living in a big city and you can't buy ANYTHING for less than what an average family spends on housing for a decade!!! Wahhhhh."

Fark the rich. Eat them first.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
killdawabbitt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lol.  "Paycheck to paycheck " means 401k, 529 savings, date nights, etc.  You're doing it wrong.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: The rich (household income > $200k) look for any reason they can to explain away their objective richness. 

"Wahhhhh, I'm living in a big city and you can't buy ANYTHING for less than what an average family spends on housing for a decade!!! Wahhhhh."

Fark the rich. Eat them first.


who decided $200,000 was the dividing point for "rich"?  why not $150,000, or $50,000, or $300,000?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can already tell this thread's gonna get messy. I'll have my secretary summarize is for me in the morning.

/dictated, not read
 
