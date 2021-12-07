 Skip to content
(MSN)   Chile embraces the rainbow in a most loving (yet spicy) way   (msn.com) divider line
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: ...presidential runoff between Gabriel Boric, who is a vocal advocate of gay rights, and Jose Antonio Kast, who backs marriage between a man and a woman.

So how does allowing same sex marriage prevent marriages betwee a man and a woman?

I turn to The Onion for an explanation.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.theo​n​ion.com/massachusetts-supreme-court-or​ders-all-citizens-to-gay-1819567260/am​p
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow..this is like huge strides from 1970's Chile.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sexy.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size


Got nuthin
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Awesome news!  But, I'm left wondering: how did the country of Chile get its name?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Sorry for the looong post.
 
peterquince
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I just learned that there are 30 countries that have marriage equality and nearly 70 that still outlaw homosexual activity.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

For now, they can repaint their country:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

That might be a bit of a stretch.
 
genner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
