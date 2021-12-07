 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Not-so-bright thieves crash their car into a jewelry store after hours and steal $200 worth of fake display jewelry...and cause $20k damage to the building   (ktla.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Theft, Robbery, Burglary, Surveillance video, Law enforcement, law enforcement agencies, Law enforcement agency, Wendy Burch reports  
•       •       •

240 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2021 at 9:04 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This will be really unpopular here, but there have to be consequences for this type of thing. Even if they were arrested, they would be processed and kicked right back out with a court date.

Get the neighborhood together. Shoot the first group that tries this shiat. They won't be back and the others will go elsewhere hoping they won't be shot..

fark them. fark thieves.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe they were working for the contractor who gets to fix it...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: This will be really unpopular here, but there have to be consequences for this type of thing.

Chinesenookiefactory: fark them. fark thieves.


Yep, you're on the wrong website for thoughts like that. Prepare for a deluge of vague charts about wage theft.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Duh.  The good stuff's in the safe.  But they've got a real safe that weighs more than a car and is attached to the building.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Chinesenookiefactory: This will be really unpopular here, but there have to be consequences for this type of thing.
Chinesenookiefactory: fark them. fark thieves.

Yep, you're on the wrong website for thoughts like that. Prepare for a deluge of vague charts about wage theft.


Can't wait for the Boobies about how stealing cheap jewelry doesn't deserve a death sentence.
 
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That old couple should have shot them, or at least hired someone to be on duty to shoot them for them. I mean fark them.
 
WTP 2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
maybe the other guys will show up later.
i am OK with shooting someone taking your stuff.
you can say you are against it, but you really should listen to someone pointing a gun at you...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.