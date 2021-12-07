 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Viagra use associated with a nice, hard reduction of Alzheimer's risk   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Repeat, Clinical trial, lower risk of Alzheimer, Feixiong Cheng, Erectile dysfunction, new study, Alzheimer's disease, best-known drug, incidence of Alzheimer  
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wtf? Enough already
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's pretty obvious who Fark's main demographic is when a viagra story gets greenlit 3 times in 2 days.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How hard?
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Apparently someone needs to up their dose, because this is like the 3rd greenlight I've seen for this story.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Apparently someone needs to up their dose, because this is like the 3rd greenlight I've seen for this story.


Oh, and you'll see more. So help me God.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Viagra news makes people stand up and pay attention
 
bigdanc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
69 percent reduction in risk you say?  Giggity... giggity.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: It's pretty obvious who Fark's main demographic is when a viagra story gets greenlit 3 times in 2 days.


You don't get the joke, do you?
 
Surpheon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just found an awesome link to submit and go for my first approved link! Wish me luck!
 
theinsultabot9000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Apparently someone needs to up their dose, because this is like the 3rd greenlight I've seen for this story.


No need to be a dick about it, I don't know why you are being so hard on subby, cum on now....
 
wingnut396
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In the  green light queue
out the green light queue

in and out, in and out, in and out.....

something hard
something your mom said last night
 
hammettman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do not go softly into that good night,
Old dicks should burn, rave hard at close of day;
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

Though wise men at their end know dark is right,
Because their words had farked no lightning they
Do not go softly into that good night.

Good men, the last wave by, crying how bright
Their frail deeds might have danced in a greened link,
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

Wild men who caught and sang the sun in flight,
And learn, too late, they grieved it on its way,
Do not go softly into that good night.

Grave men, near death, who screw with blue pills might
Blind eyes could blaze like meteors and be gay,
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

And you, my modmin, there on the sad height,
Curse, bless, me now with your fierce tears, I pray.
Do not go softly into that good night.
Rage, hard against the dying of the light.
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I used to run an assisted living center. We gave the elderly men half a viagra at night. Kept them from rolling out of bed.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i have this boner, but i forget what it's for.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: SumoJeb: It's pretty obvious who Fark's main demographic is when a bad dad joke is used as an excuse to greenlight aviagra story gets greenlit 3 times in 2 days.

You don't get the joke, do you?

FTFY&M
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The blind leading the blind.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: It's pretty obvious who Fark's main demographic is when a viagra story gets greenlit 3 times in 2 days.


Alzheimer's patients?
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It sucks to lose your erection and then not be able to find it.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
*snk*
"Third leg" of the study
 
