(Twitter)   Tilda comme des bibliotheques   (twitter.com) divider line
20
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Building dressed as a tilde:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a second there after reading the headline I thought I was taking des pilules folles.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Bowie's sister never runs out of weird.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh my farking God that was Tooooo good thanks subby
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tilda Swinton as the Donald Trump Memorial Library:
[mcdonalds.jpg]
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lurkey: Man, Bowie's sister never runs out of weird.


She'd be a great replacement for Bowie in the Labyrinth Sequel.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty dumb
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: That's pretty dumb


Dumbly hilarious!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tilda's style is okay with me. She's an awesome actress and I assume her eccentric ways are what makes her do a good job.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And I assumed this thread was going to be weird...
 
PvtStash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

skinink: Tilda's style is okay with me. She's an awesome actress and I assume her eccentric ways are what makes her do a good job.


I can rarely give any actor direct credit for their own style, as they are generally styled by other people not really choosing their own like the rest of us.

But then what does matter is how well they wear it. And i do find that she, like Bowie as was mentioned already, always wears it well, whatever it is, she can totally rock it.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


LOLOLOLOL.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She is a stunning human.
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skinink: Tilda's style is okay with me. She's an awesome actress and I assume her eccentric ways are what makes her do a good job.


I've watched The Dead Don't Die I don't know how many times, in part for her performance.
 
Whiskey Dharma
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://laughingsquid.com/patrick-ste​w​art-reimagined-as-vacuum-cleaners/
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are we saying she's stacked?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
