(Fox 59)   Indiana State Police seeking information on catfishing suspect in relation to Delphi murders. Suspect was arrested in 2020, but to be fair the mugshot was still printing out   (fox59.com) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised he didn't get arrested for the 500 lbs of crack.

Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I'm surprised he didn't get arrested for the 500 lbs of crack.

I'm sure the UAW are thrilled.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Catfishing?
King of Monkeys
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Really thought it was this guy.

https://amp.jconline.com/amp/61183680​0​1
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Delphi murders? If only someone could have seen this coming and warned them.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How could they tell it wasn't his real picture?
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subbyheadline: Indiana State Police seeking information on catfishing suspect in relation to Delphi murders.

Article headline: Court docs: Child pornography suspect in Miami County had 'anthony_shots' account; link to Delphi case unclear

FTA: State police have not provided any obvious link between the "anthony_shots" account and the Delphi case...The court documents in Kline's case are heavily redacted, with information such as internet search history and chat transcripts blacked out. There appears to be no mention of the Delphi murders or any information linking Kline to the case.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: Really thought it was this guy.

https://amp.jconline.com/amp/611836800​1


Yeah, he seemed like a candidate.

The worst thing about this case is just how many "candidates" there are in that part of Indiana.

\just set it on fire
\\I'll move my stuff if I have to
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Great, so many child molesters and child rapist in the greater Indiana area we can't keep track of which one is which.
 
kokomo61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: Really thought it was this guy.

https://amp.jconline.com/amp/611836800​1


I don't know that either one is a good match for the prime suspect, but neckbeard is a closer fit.

jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
link to Delphi case unclear

Yes, it is unclear since the article has absolutely nothing about the Delphi case except, "Abby Williams and Libby German were found dead on Feb. 14, 2017".

/ Googled it
// Creepy story, two young girls were killed on a hiking trail, one of them recorded video and audio which may show the killer approaching them

Murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German - Wikipedia
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Slypork: Subbyheadline: Indiana State Police seeking information on catfishing suspect in relation to Delphi murders.

Article headline: Court docs: Child pornography suspect in Miami County had 'anthony_shots' account; link to Delphi case unclear

FTA: State police have not provided any obvious link between the "anthony_shots" account and the Delphi case...The court documents in Kline's case are heavily redacted, with information such as internet search history and chat transcripts blacked out. There appears to be no mention of the Delphi murders or any information linking Kline to the case.


The police stated they were looking for information about the "anthony_shots" social media accounts to look for a possible link to the murders.

As usual, the media farked everything up.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cat fishing?

Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jaytkay: link to Delphi case unclear

Yes, it is unclear since the article has absolutely nothing about the Delphi case except, "Abby Williams and Libby German were found dead on Feb. 14, 2017".

/ Googled it
// Creepy story, two young girls were killed on a hiking trail, one of them recorded video and audio which may show the killer approaching them

Murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German - Wikipedia


As an Indianian it should be mentioned how badly the cops (from a small town) have botched the case from the beginning by only releasing a short audio clip along with two completely different drawings of a person of interest also known as the bridge guy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Delphi murders? How long has he been trolling?

