(BBC-US)   Suspect in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi arrested in Paris; story still coming together   (bbc.com) divider line
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't have this on my 2021 bingo card.  Damn.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it isn't a newsflash, I already know it isn't MBS.
 
gshepnyc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, but unless the Saudi "crown prince" is going to be arrested, too, it's hardly justice. In 2021, royalty should not exist, but it definitely shouldn't be able to get away with literal murder.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought MBS ordered it.  Is this his patsy?
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...do we skip to the end where nothing happens, he is released back to Saui Arabia and suddenly OPEC lowers prices for a few weeks unexpectedly?

Because that's how this usually works....
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they guy flip on his master.  Then if the Saudi Royalty are implicated, have Biden nuke the country.  Then we take their oil.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll piece this together from the ground-up.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skarekrough: he is released back to Saudi Arabia


"Partially"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not MBS so it's "fake news!"
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: They'll piece this together from the ground-up.


...and conveniently stop before they get to the top.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man who ordered it, sitting beside the reason he will never face any consequences at all:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All you negative nancies really make me sad. If you only believe that MBS will face consequences strong enough, those beliefs will magically come true. Watch a Disney film every once in a while and figure out how the real world works.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever fiction allows them to continue the grift for oil with the narrowest moral justification.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They arrested Mohammed bin Salman? Awesome.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skribble
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I would have gotten away with it too, but I just had to take that flight"
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the Kashoggi family will finally be able to pick up the pieces

yes i'm going to hell
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dies in custody in 3...2...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saudi Arabia said the former Washington Post journalist had been killed in a "rogue operation" by a team of agents sent to persuade him to return to the kingdom.

That's some serious BS. Even if they were totally rogue you are still responsible for their actions
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slackfumasta: Sounds like the Kashoggi family will finally be able to pick up the pieces

yes i'm going to hell


Yeah, but don't look for handbaskets- they're on backorder, supply chain, etc.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a state visit?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MBS is safe.
Henchmen are expendable.
Meh
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are reports now that this may be a case of mistaken identity.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mohammed bin Salman was in Paris?

Oh. Wait....
 
wage0048
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Send him back to Turkey - in small boxes.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mukster: They'll piece this together from the ground-up.


I'm just glad MBS's security team is assisting with the investigation. They really saw this through.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: MBS is safe.
Henchmen are expendable.
Meh


Just like Jan 6th scunners and TFG
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A Saudi court convicted eight unnamed people over the murder in 2019. Five of them were found guilty of directly participating in the killing and handed death sentences that were later commuted to 20-year prison terms, while three others were jailed for seven to 10 years for covering up the crime.

"We'd tell you their names, but they're from Canada so you wouldn't know them anyway."
 
robodog
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

berylman: Saudi Arabia said the former Washington Post journalist had been killed in a "rogue operation" by a team of agents sent to persuade him to return to the kingdom.

That's some serious BS. Even if they were totally rogue you are still responsible for their actions


They did not go rogue, they were following direct orders from MBS. Both Turkish intelligence and the CIA have said so publicly. You probably can't find many things in the last 10 years those 2 organizations agree on, but they've both gone on record saying Khashoggi was killed on direct orders from the crown prince.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NINEv2: [Fark user image 422x317] [View Full Size image _x_]


...Why does one of Krusty's gloves come out? I hope someone was fired for that blunder.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: Didn't have this on my 2021 bingo card.  Damn.


Lots of people probably look very long and very hard to make this happen.  Good on them - perhaps a good story behind this.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: BeesNuts: Didn't have this on my 2021 bingo card.  Damn.

Lots of people probably look very long and very hard to make this happen.  Good on them - perhaps a good story behind this.


worked FTFM
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: NINEv2: [Fark user image 422x317] [View Full Size image _x_]

...Why does one of Krusty's gloves come out? I hope someone was fired for that blunder.


A wizard did it.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have they guy flip on his master.  Then if the Saudi Royalty are implicated, have Biden nuke the country.  Then we take their oil.


If Saud family didn't see consequences for 9-11, I doubt they'll see consequences over this.
 
dryknife
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Why do I have a tablecloth from an Italian restaurant on my head? Good question!


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
jimmythrust
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gotta hand it to the French for getting ahead of this case.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who would have thought Yousef Bin Bonesaw would ever get caught.
 
KB202
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have they guy flip on his master.  Then if the Saudi Royalty are implicated, have Biden nuke the country.  Then we take their oil.


Meh. Oil is on its way out.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dryknife: "Why do I have a tablecloth from an Italian restaurant on my head? Good question!


[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x339]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: AmbassadorBooze: Have they guy flip on his master.  Then if the Saudi Royalty are implicated, have Biden nuke the country.  Then we take their oil.

If Saud family didn't see consequences for 9-11, I doubt they'll see consequences over this.


Biden has big dick energy.  Bush does not.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KB202: AmbassadorBooze: Have they guy flip on his master.  Then if the Saudi Royalty are implicated, have Biden nuke the country.  Then we take their oil.

Meh. Oil is on its way out.


People seem to want it.
 
IDisME
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I saw what you did there subby
 
Likwit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can we actually get these guys?

The real question is why do we still fark around with the Saudis? Tell them to fark off
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Subby, you sick bastard
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Q&D
 
