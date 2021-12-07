 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Home Depot knife man also had shotgun, body armor, meth, laser eye   (nj.com)
33
    More: Strange, Methamphetamine, Clandestine chemistry, Burglary, MDMA, Amphetamine, Mark C. Payne, Firearm, Crime  
33 Comments
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoke with an Australian accent, hates Sonya Blade.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That led to a search of the vehicle and the seizing of a handgun, ammunition, quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana, numerous drug pipes and syringes, seven jars of steroid liquids, nine burglar tools, two more knives, 15 counterfeit $100 bills and a ballistic vest, police said at the time.

No knee to the neck? I wonder why that could be? Is there some beloved elderly female actor who could explain this situation?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's with retail theft involving knifes lately. IF anyone deserved a shooting over that last person it's this guy as nothing of value would be lost.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: That led to a search of the vehicle and the seizing of a handgun, ammunition, quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana, numerous drug pipes and syringes, seven jars of steroid liquids, nine burglar tools, two more knives, 15 counterfeit $100 bills and a ballistic vest, police said at the time.

No knee to the neck? I wonder why that could be? Is there some beloved elderly female actor who could explain this situation?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Does meth blow your pupils out or something?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That led to a search of the vehicle and the seizing of a handgun, ammunition, quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana, numerous drug pipes and syringes, seven jars of steroid liquids, nine burglar tools, two more knives, 15 counterfeit $100 bills and a ballistic vest, police said at the time.

A fella could have a pretty good weekend with that.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gee a fellow could have a great time in Vegas with all that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: [Fark user image image 800x403]
Does meth blow your pupils out or something?


He's either got a color-change contact or one hell of a concussion.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, what the fark is up with his eyes?  Are those contact lenses?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: That led to a search of the vehicle and the seizing of a handgun, ammunition, quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana, numerous drug pipes and syringes, seven jars of steroid liquids, nine burglar tools, two more knives, 15 counterfeit $100 bills and a ballistic vest, police said at the time.

A fella could have a pretty good weekend with that.


LOL.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: That led to a search of the vehicle and the seizing of a handgun, ammunition, quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana, numerous drug pipes and syringes, seven jars of steroid liquids, nine burglar tools, two more knives, 15 counterfeit $100 bills and a ballistic vest, police said at the time.

No knee to the neck? I wonder why that could be? Is there some beloved elderly female actor who could explain this situation?


Sounds like they were able to get him to comply with being arrested...

FTFA: Officers encountered Payne in the lot and successfully de-escalated their encounter to take him into custody, the department said.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Proceed with caution. This farker just might be a terminator. You know what, just lower him into a vat of molten steel. It's the only way to be sure.

jamescamerononline.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Yeah, what the fark is up with his eyes?  Are those contact lenses?


Contact lense or an intracranial hemorrhage. One or the other
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: [Fark user image 800x403]
Does meth blow your pupils out or something?


Eye tat. Pretty common these days. It's the neck tat of the 2020's if you're looking for someone to trust with good choices.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did he ever find Sarah Conner?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pretty obviously Joe Smalltimeasshole - but burglary tools?  Really?  That shiat's gotten so old most judges just shrug and tell you to get on with it

/for the uninitiated, literally any tool is a burglary tool if the cops decide to file it that way
//screwdriver, hammers, pliers, you name it
///they'd better have him with possession of picks or a lock gun or something if they want to get anywhere on that charge
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: That led to a search of the vehicle and the seizing of a handgun, ammunition, quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana, numerous drug pipes and syringes, seven jars of steroid liquids, nine burglar tools, two more knives, 15 counterfeit $100 bills and a ballistic vest, police said at the time.

No knee to the neck? I wonder why that could be? Is there some beloved elderly female actor who could explain this situation?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ oblig
 
Fissile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ah yes, Burlington County...South Jersey...home to Fort Dix, and pinnies.   NJ's own little slice of Alabama.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Officers encountered Payne in the lot and successfully de-escalated their encounter to take him into custody, the department said."

And afterwards police took the white guy on their shoulders to a hotel suite, where he will spend his time until his arraignment on charges of littering and disturbing the peace.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA: After threatening a loss prevention employee

Damn, the Lions need one of those.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The department also arrested Payne in January 2021 during a traffic stop in which an officer allegedly spotted a switchblade knife on his vehicle's center console. That led to a search of the vehicle and the seizing of a handgun, ammunition, quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana, numerous drug pipes and syringes, seven jars of steroid liquids, nine burglar tools, two more knives, 15 counterfeit $100 bills and a ballistic vest, police said at the time.

How the fark is this guy still in the streets. Don't you go to prison for 10 years when they find a small amount of marijuana on you?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I had to google Westampton to see where it was. I'm SHOCKED that a piney would do such a thing.

/checked the article because this was something i would have expected from the Hackensack HD. God i hate that farking place.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skinink: "Officers encountered Payne in the lot and successfully de-escalated their encounter to take him into custody, the department said."

And afterwards police took the white guy on their shoulders to a hotel suite, where he will spend his time until his arraignment on charges of littering and disturbing the peace.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The department also arrested Payne in January 2021 during a traffic stop in which an officer allegedly spotted a switchblade knife on his vehicle's center console. That led to a search of the vehicle and the seizing of a handgun, ammunition, quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana, numerous drug pipes and syringes, seven jars of steroid liquids, nine burglar tools, two more knives, 15 counterfeit $100 bills and a ballistic vest, police said at the time.

How the fark is this guy still in the streets. Don't you go to prison for 10 years when they find a small amount of marijuana on you?


It dates from January, so its probably not settled yet, and Jersey did away with bail a few years back, so unless its a violent crime, or the prosecutor can REALLY convince a judge you are a flight risk, you just get cut loose.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: [Fark user image 800x403]
Does meth blow your pupils out or something?


Searching for Sarah Conner. He's a prototype that's susceptible to meth addiction. It's not going as well as the movie would have you believe.
 
BigChad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: west.la.lawyer: Yeah, what the fark is up with his eyes?  Are those contact lenses?

Contact lense or an intracranial hemorrhage. One or the other


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: west.la.lawyer: Yeah, what the fark is up with his eyes?  Are those contact lenses?

Contact lense or an intracranial hemorrhage. One or the other


maybe he's really into 3D movies.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Besides the shotgun, did he also carry a phased plasma rifle in the 40-watt range?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Besides the shotgun, did he also carry a phased plasma rifle in the 40-watt range?


Just what you see in the article, pal.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That is still not as scary as when the guy tried to blow up the bathroom at a Home Depot.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WayneKerr: That is still not as scary as when the guy tried to blow up the bathroom at a Home Depot.


Welp, despite "copying at current time" the damn link goes to the beginning. Sucks.

Best TV News Bloopers Of The Decade
Youtube NSUjXhWuGSc
 
