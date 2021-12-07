 Skip to content
(Independent)   Alcohol-related deaths in the UK rose to record levels last year. Gee, it's almost as if something major were happening that drove people to drink more   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Mimekiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if the mental health and death toll of lockdowns are far more dangerous than the virus itself.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was on vacation in Key West this weekend.  Met a British bartender, she assured me the English were born and bred to drink, nothing has to drive them to drink.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mimekiller: It's almost as if the mental health and death toll of lockdowns are far more dangerous than the virus itself.


If you are vaccinated
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should deport James Corden, that'll cheer em up
 
Greylight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US doesn't track overdose deaths or addiction.  We do in BC.  The number of deaths from opioid deaths alone increased  by 85% over the pandemic and are significantly higher than those from COVID.  Being an alcoholic in the system for several years I have seen many folks I knew die over the last few years.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet marijuana is the problem, right?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or even two major things.
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if during a pandemic people said dumb as fark stuff about the virus not being so deadly that it made a lot of people want to drink more.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You can't destroy a liver in under a year with alcohol.  I've been trying for 20+ years.
 
Greylight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: It's almost as if during a pandemic people said dumb as fark stuff about the virus not being so deadly that it made a lot of people want to drink more.


No, it's because services have been withdrawn and downsized along with the fact that addicts and alcoholics are using alone.  Truth bomb, most alcoholics die from falls not liver damage.  If there is no one coming round to check on them that is what happens.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's the other way around, I figure. There's nowhere to drive to, so why not drink! And since beer is heavy, better stick to hard liquor to save the back. Wouldn't want to have to go to hospital in the middle of a lockdown because you sprained your back hauling enough beer to get you through two weeks.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lumbar Puncture: It's almost as if during a pandemic people said dumb as fark stuff about the virus not being so deadly that it made a lot of people want to drink more.


Or people saying "it will wipe most of us out" could drive someone to drink.

But I am going to assume being isolated at home, being out of work, or working from home three feet from the liquor cabinet are significant causes.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: It's almost as if the mental health and death toll of lockdowns are far more dangerous than the virus itself.



FTA: A total of 8,974 deaths related to alcohol-specific causes were registered in the UK last year, or 14.0 deaths per 100,000 people. This is up 18.6% on the 7,565 deaths registered in 2019,


As sad and unnecessary as those extra 1,400 deaths are, that's less than a day's worth of fatalities from Covid 19 in the UK at its peak.
 
indylaw
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: It's almost as if the mental health and death toll of lockdowns are far more dangerous than the virus itself.


"Let me infect you with a debilitating virus or I'll drink myself to death!"
 
Greylight
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Opioid deaths in B.C. far outpaced those from COVID-19

Alcohol related deaths are skyrocketing too.  To those how to try to hang on to the idea that COVID deaths are higher I say fark you sir.  That is part of the problem.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just another gift from the biggest mistake in the history of the world. We haven't seen anything yet. The reaction to the Fauci China flu will be the gift that keeps on giving.
Good job you feckless leaders.
 
indylaw
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Just another gift from the biggest mistake in the history of the world. We haven't seen anything yet. The reaction to the Fauci China flu will be the gift that keeps on giving.
Good job you feckless leaders.


Der hur I troll u
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

indylaw: BobCumbers: Just another gift from the biggest mistake in the history of the world. We haven't seen anything yet. The reaction to the Fauci China flu will be the gift that keeps on giving.
Good job you feckless leaders.

Der hur I troll u


Is it trolling if it is true?
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Just another gift from the biggest mistake in the history of the world. We haven't seen anything yet. The reaction to the Fauci China flu will be the gift that keeps on giving.
Good job you feckless leaders.


Feckless?
Would feckless ppl have the means to harvest babies and feed upon their adrenochromes!? Hah, I think not.

Checkmate.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: indylaw: BobCumbers: Just another gift from the biggest mistake in the history of the world. We haven't seen anything yet. The reaction to the Fauci China flu will be the gift that keeps on giving.
Good job you feckless leaders.

Der hur I troll u

Is it trolling if it is true?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Greylight: Opioid deaths in B.C. far outpaced those from COVID-19

Alcohol related deaths are skyrocketing too.  To those how to try to hang on to the idea that COVID deaths are higher I say fark you sir.  That is part of the problem.



The article is about the UK. We had 4,500 ODs in England and Wales last year (up 4%) with a population of about 55 million people. We also had over 70 thousand Covid fatalities in 2020 (and the same again since then) compared to just eleven hundred in BC in the year.

The fact that BC had 2,000 ODs in one year with a population of 5 million is a terrible statistic, but really doesn't say anything particularly meaningful about the relative dangers of Covid 19 vs drugs.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Happened to me.

Started working for county government. At this point drinking is a necessity.
 
Greylight
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: Greylight: Opioid deaths in B.C. far outpaced those from COVID-19

Alcohol related deaths are skyrocketing too.  To those how to try to hang on to the idea that COVID deaths are higher I say fark you sir.  That is part of the problem.


The article is about the UK. We had 4,500 ODs in England and Wales last year (up 4%) with a population of about 55 million people. We also had over 70 thousand Covid fatalities in 2020 (and the same again since then) compared to just eleven hundred in BC in the year.

The fact that BC had 2,000 ODs in one year with a population of 5 million is a terrible statistic, but really doesn't say anything particularly meaningful about the relative dangers of Covid 19 vs drugs.


It does speak to different epidemics we are all fighting at the moment and dare I say the way we track these things.  Drinking has increased dramatically overall in our populations with differing fluctuations but it will all take a toll and deserves more attention now than ever.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Funny. When lockdowns hit my drinking was cut les than half.

Almost had to leave Fark.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Greylight: You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: Greylight: Opioid deaths in B.C. far outpaced those from COVID-19

Alcohol related deaths are skyrocketing too.  To those how to try to hang on to the idea that COVID deaths are higher I say fark you sir.  That is part of the problem.


The article is about the UK. We had 4,500 ODs in England and Wales last year (up 4%) with a population of about 55 million people. We also had over 70 thousand Covid fatalities in 2020 (and the same again since then) compared to just eleven hundred in BC in the year.

The fact that BC had 2,000 ODs in one year with a population of 5 million is a terrible statistic, but really doesn't say anything particularly meaningful about the relative dangers of Covid 19 vs drugs.

It does speak to different epidemics we are all fighting at the moment and dare I say the way we track these things.  Drinking has increased dramatically overall in our populations with differing fluctuations but it will all take a toll and deserves more attention now than ever.


It would be interesting to understand why smack is a fives times more common a cause of death in BC and why Covid 19 was five times deadlier in England and Wales.

But as you can see from this thread, some people want to jump straight to Covid 19 isn't a threat and lockdowns cause more deaths. That is not well evidenced.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: Greylight: You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: Greylight: Opioid deaths in B.C. far outpaced those from COVID-19

Alcohol related deaths are skyrocketing too.  To those how to try to hang on to the idea that COVID deaths are higher I say fark you sir.  That is part of the problem.


The article is about the UK. We had 4,500 ODs in England and Wales last year (up 4%) with a population of about 55 million people. We also had over 70 thousand Covid fatalities in 2020 (and the same again since then) compared to just eleven hundred in BC in the year.

The fact that BC had 2,000 ODs in one year with a population of 5 million is a terrible statistic, but really doesn't say anything particularly meaningful about the relative dangers of Covid 19 vs drugs.

It does speak to different epidemics we are all fighting at the moment and dare I say the way we track these things.  Drinking has increased dramatically overall in our populations with differing fluctuations but it will all take a toll and deserves more attention now than ever.

It would be interesting to understand why smack is a fives times more common a cause of death in BC and why Covid 19 was five times deadlier in England and Wales.

But as you can see from this thread, some people want to jump straight to Covid 19 isn't a threat and lockdowns cause more deaths. That is not well evidenced.


Maybe because BC has a larger Indigenous population than England and Wales?  People in extreme poverty tend to turn to drugs for relief, and the Indigenous peoples of the USA and Canada are in extreme poverty.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: ...

It would be interesting to understand why smack is a fives times more common a cause of death in BC and why Covid 19 was five times deadlier in England and Wales.


I'll just add that although I have no insight on BCs drug problem, I'm pretty sure that the absolutely dogshiat leadership we have in the UK were responsible for at least two thirds of our Covid deaths.
 
