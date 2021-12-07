 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   God Jr. fails to make a chicken   (king5.com) divider line
14
    More: Fail, Damage, reported injuries, Chief Jacob Brundage, large garage type building, Building, fire district, Report, reports of buildings  
•       •       •

1108 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2021 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mysterious unexplained garage explosion?

Meth lab, calling it. Or possibly an amateur hash oil collection operation.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, God Jr. just forgot to attach my head so I wreaked vengeance.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: Mysterious unexplained garage explosion?

Meth lab, calling it. Or possibly an amateur hash oil collection operation.


Seems like there would have been injuries involved in either of those scenarios. Maybe the tweaker/ent got launched and impaled onto a high tree branch and simply hasn't raised enough of a stink yet for anyone to notice?
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guessing subby was referencing this?

cardcow.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mysterious explosions will really meth you up.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Esteban Arana, who lives nearly a half mile from the garage, said, "I thought my deck had collapsed or a car hit the house or something."

Esteban ( great name btw ) has deck issues.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: Mysterious unexplained garage explosion?

Meth lab, calling it. Or possibly an amateur hash oil collection operation.


Pacific County:  Meth.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akallen404
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [Fark user image image 313x161]


There are two kinds of farkers...
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not much need for cooking up your own butane hash oil in Washington state these days.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm just expecting BHO not meth but I wouldn't really put money on it
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I like that technical description of, "Bigger than thunder".
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The cause of the explosion is currently unknown. It is not though to be suspicious at this time.

Then what is it though to be?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.