Major outage affects Amazon Web Service. Isn't Putin on a Zoom call at about the same time? Coincidence
    More: Fail, People, McDonald's app, Roku, Disney, issues  
RaptorLC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an account admin for a rather large call center that's hosted in the cloud and uses Amazon Connect, I really picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazon music is down too, this is an example where I have all of my music saved on my phone has some use

/MediaMonkey ftw
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is causing havoc where I work, stuff isn't doing what it needs to do... it's annoying.

\Welcome to fark...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been effecting Alexa.  The missus told me she has been unable to tell Alexa to turn off lights, etc.

We've been forced to use the light switches.

Yes, 1st world problems.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I use Azure. It never goes down.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The McDonald's app is down EVERYONE PANIC!!!!!
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this is farking with my workflow. Michigan's database for seeing what controlled substances a patient has had prescribed apparently uses AWS. Thankfully Ohio doesn't, so I just used my Ohio password.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it caught a virus? Should have got the vax.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If US-east-1 is the only data center that's down, why are there any interruptions at all? Are you telling me that Venmo doesn't have multi-region architecture setup? Really? Because that's farking terrifying.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: If US-east-1 is the only data center that's down, why are there any interruptions at all? Are you telling me that Venmo doesn't have multi-region architecture setup? Really? Because that's farking terrifying.


Or are you telling me that multi-region architecture doesn't actually work on AWS?
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BobCumbers: Maybe it caught a virus? Should have got the vax.


Norton will have a booster ready by this evening. Still testing it on humans before AWS
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It figures my phone would get hit with an Amber alert while reading this thread.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Amazon music is down too, this is an example where I have all of my music saved on my phone has some use

/MediaMonkey ftw


I use musicolet that has no internet connection at all.

/I am an olds who still rips music from CDs.
//I do purchase CDs from bandcamp when possible
///still not cool
 
swankywanky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The McDonald's app is down EVERYONE PANIC!!!!!


Well, now we know who did it --- the ice cream machine.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

meanmutton: meanmutton: If US-east-1 is the only data center that's down, why are there any interruptions at all? Are you telling me that Venmo doesn't have multi-region architecture setup? Really? Because that's farking terrifying.

Or are you telling me that multi-region architecture doesn't actually work on AWS?


Or the tenants didn't bother to set it up because they didn't like the pricing?
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It figures my phone would get hit with an Amber alert while reading this thread.


You got an amber alert for Alexa?

Damn, for once I hope they don't find her.
 
Vurcease
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The McDonald's app is down EVERYONE PANIC!!!!!


Use the formal name, please: McPanic
 
BenjaminGrimm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

skinink: That's why I use Azure. It never goes down.


Unlike subby's mom.

/slash
 
Supadope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I just Venmo'd Drew my $ for Total Fark. I hope he doesn't use this as an excuse for not turning my TF on.
 
Vurcease
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: meanmutton: meanmutton: If US-east-1 is the only data center that's down, why are there any interruptions at all? Are you telling me that Venmo doesn't have multi-region architecture setup? Really? Because that's farking terrifying.

Or are you telling me that multi-region architecture doesn't actually work on AWS?

Or the tenants didn't bother to set it up because they didn't like the pricing?


I'm reading FARK because I'm a tech worker and our stuff is hosted in AWS. Heh. But yeah - multi-region homing is a choice, and it's one that comes with a cost. Now, I would definitely expect those larger names to have put their back (and wallet) into it more. Hmph.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: It's been effecting Alexa.  The missus told me she has been unable to tell Alexa to turn off lights, etc.

We've been forced to use the light switches.

Yes, 1st world problem


That is an issue in our house too. When I changed all the bulbs to smart ones and hooked them up to the Echo, I put covers on the switches so no one can accidently turn them off. I found out that in a power cut all the light default to on when they get power. Then we can't turn them off until the wifi resets.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm studying for my CCSP so I'm getting a kick...
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

McGrits: I use musicolet that has no internet connection at all.

/I am an olds who still rips music from CDs.
//I do purchase CDs from bandcamp when possible
///still not cool


#METOO

Also, having the CD gives you something to have the artists sign when you go to concerts.

/many milk crates full of CDs under the basement stairs
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
imdb seems unhappy right now.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

madgonad: McGrits: I use musicolet that has no internet connection at all.

/I am an olds who still rips music from CDs.
//I do purchase CDs from bandcamp when possible
///still not cool

#METOO

Also, having the CD gives you something to have the artists sign when you go to concerts.

/many milk crates full of CDs under the basement stairs


I usually just ask them to sign my boobs.

/I'm a guy
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Got an email from my school about this a bit ago. It's affecting our grading and assignment-collecting software, which is less than ideal during finals week.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
AT&T fiber to my house is down too.  Wonder if there is a relationship?  Anybody know?  Cause AT&T help line is loads of fun to call.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

the_rhino: I usually just ask them to sign my boobs.

/I'm a guy


Living the dream, huh.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's just me running ten thousand bots trying to score a reasonably priced GPU on Amazon.

Sorry bout that.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

meanmutton: meanmutton: If US-east-1 is the only data center that's down, why are there any interruptions at all? Are you telling me that Venmo doesn't have multi-region architecture setup? Really? Because that's farking terrifying.

Or are you telling me that multi-region architecture doesn't actually work on AWS?


MRA is great if a single customer has an outage. It's not great if ALL customers have an outage.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Duolingo's been dead all day.

/Merde.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Vurcease: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: meanmutton: meanmutton: If US-east-1 is the only data center that's down, why are there any interruptions at all? Are you telling me that Venmo doesn't have multi-region architecture setup? Really? Because that's farking terrifying.

Or are you telling me that multi-region architecture doesn't actually work on AWS?

Or the tenants didn't bother to set it up because they didn't like the pricing?

I'm reading FARK because I'm a tech worker and our stuff is hosted in AWS. Heh. But yeah - multi-region homing is a choice, and it's one that comes with a cost. Now, I would definitely expect those larger names to have put their back (and wallet) into it more. Hmph.


You'd think that, but cost is king in a lot of places. Yes, some are multi-homed, but obviously, most aren't. It's also "is this important enough?" A fair number of services in WDW app aren't working because they're apparently single-homed AWS, but others are working, so maybe "critical parts" are multi-homed and the rest is "99% is good enough."

Because, to be honest? Two nines is good enough for most things.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Vurcease: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: meanmutton: meanmutton: If US-east-1 is the only data center that's down, why are there any interruptions at all? Are you telling me that Venmo doesn't have multi-region architecture setup? Really? Because that's farking terrifying.

Or are you telling me that multi-region architecture doesn't actually work on AWS?

Or the tenants didn't bother to set it up because they didn't like the pricing?

I'm reading FARK because I'm a tech worker and our stuff is hosted in AWS. Heh. But yeah - multi-region homing is a choice, and it's one that comes with a cost. Now, I would definitely expect those larger names to have put their back (and wallet) into it more. Hmph.


Is it absolutely, positively mission critical that you have uptime.

Yes? Well we're still gonna skimp anyway and not pay for what we need.
 
toetag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

meanmutton: If US-east-1 is the only data center that's down, why are there any interruptions at all? Are you telling me that Venmo doesn't have multi-region architecture setup? Really? Because that's farking terrifying.


RT53 is globally based in us-east-1.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Vurcease: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: meanmutton: meanmutton: If US-east-1 is the only data center that's down, why are there any interruptions at all? Are you telling me that Venmo doesn't have multi-region architecture setup? Really? Because that's farking terrifying.

Or are you telling me that multi-region architecture doesn't actually work on AWS?

Or the tenants didn't bother to set it up because they didn't like the pricing?

I'm reading FARK because I'm a tech worker and our stuff is hosted in AWS. Heh. But yeah - multi-region homing is a choice, and it's one that comes with a cost. Now, I would definitely expect those larger names to have put their back (and wallet) into it more. Hmph.


You would think ConnectWise would have multi-region homing... Now, I'm just trying to spin up a quake server until we can leave the office.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

McGrits: SpaceMonkey-66: Amazon music is down too, this is an example where I have all of my music saved on my phone has some use

/MediaMonkey ftw

I use musicolet that has no internet connection at all.

/I am an olds who still rips music from CDs.
//I do purchase CDs from bandcamp when possible
///still not cool


Yeah I rip flac then image my CDs with CloneCd.

/Lawn - sometimes it's better
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Vurcease: Teddy Brosevelt: The McDonald's app is down EVERYONE PANIC!!!!!

Use the formal name, please: McPanic


Amazon Echo - SNL
Youtube YvT_gqs5ETk
 
eagles95
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Last place i worked at hosted EVERYTHING on AWS as my boss said it never goes down. New place is on Azure. My old coworkers said he is getting screamed at by different people today and they want him fired for not having a back up plan.
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: AT&T fiber to my house is down too.  Wonder if there is a relationship?  Anybody know?  Cause AT&T help line is loads of fun to call.


AWS goes down everytime you powercycle your router apparently.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: I really picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue.


I almost posted that in my department's slack channel, but then I'd have to worry about one of the humorless HR drones reading it and giving me a hard time.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

eagles95: My old coworkers said he is getting screamed at by different people today and they want him fired for not having a back up plan.


Never mind that management wouldn't authorize a budget for a backup plan.  Just farking do your job!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: SirEattonHogg: It's been effecting Alexa.  The missus told me she has been unable to tell Alexa to turn off lights, etc.

We've been forced to use the light switches.

Yes, 1st world problem

That is an issue in our house too. When I changed all the bulbs to smart ones and hooked them up to the Echo, I put covers on the switches so no one can accidently turn them off. I found out that in a power cut all the light default to on when they get power. Then we can't turn them off until the wifi resets.


Just because you can automate things doesn't mean you should.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Weirdly, it was showing 504 error, now 502. Odd.
 
Todorojo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This headline getting a green-light proves, once again, that FARK has all the charm of a backed up septic system.
 
toetag
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Anybody know?


no correlation between the two.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Is it absolutely, positively mission critical that you have uptime.

Yes? Well we're still gonna skimp anyway and not pay for what we need.


Its not just that people don't do correct DR\multi region stuff.

I do cloud stuff for a living. We have lots of third party developers piggy back off our API.

Yes, there is documentation that outlines how we are architected, what URL's to use, to NOT USE IP Addresses, etc,

You would be amazed at the number of developers who are just kind of, "whatever" and code stuff to whatever they see in their browser or ping or some stupid thing. Then we inevitably get an email when something changes, despite us notifying people in advance of like, "HEY THIS IP ADDRESS IS GOING TO CHANGE. IF YOU ARE USING IT YOU WILL NEED TO UPDATE IT AT THIS TIME. ALSO WE TOLD YOU NOT TO USE IT"
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

toetag: meanmutton: If US-east-1 is the only data center that's down, why are there any interruptions at all? Are you telling me that Venmo doesn't have multi-region architecture setup? Really? Because that's farking terrifying.

RT53 is globally based in us-east-1.


Apparently 2021 is the year that major tech companies discover the one farking stupid flaw in their network.  Facebook had theirs a bit ago.  Now it's Amazon's turn.

This is why, if you're going to have two "regions", they should be two different providers.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: As an account admin for a rather large call center that's hosted in the cloud and uses Amazon Connect, I really picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue.


You don't even want to know what this is doing for public safety systems...
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meanmutton: meanmutton: If US-east-1 is the only data center that's down, why are there any interruptions at all? Are you telling me that Venmo doesn't have multi-region architecture setup? Really? Because that's farking terrifying.

Or are you telling me that multi-region architecture doesn't actually work on AWS?


I don't think that's what he's saying.  He's saying that the only person on Earth that can afford a properly configured and tested multi-zone architecture is Jeff Bezos.
 
