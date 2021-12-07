 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Geraldo Rivera is totes jello as FBI agents use saw to open Jeffrey Epstein's safe full of.... hard drives, CDs, diamonds, and passports. Passports? More than two? How many does a fellow need?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

293 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2021 at 2:05 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
you can have three valid ones, but chances are they were not all his.
One thing a human trafficker does is take a passport to hobble a person's travel
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you've got money it's not too difficult to gain citizenship in a number of other countries.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: you can have three valid ones


The foreign one had his photo but a different name. Not valid.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They let those hard drives walk out of the building???? Oh man... you gotta think they got zapped with an electromagnet by mistake along the way.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is that Freddy Krueger in the pic?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The hard drives all had tamper-proof "evidence" tape on them when the FBI found them, Maguire testified.

Not in the least suspicious.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: They let those hard drives walk out of the building???? Oh man... you gotta think they got zapped with an electromagnet by mistake along the way.


That was my thought.

They also refer to dangling cables hooked into monitors as 'hard drives', but I'm thinking they are referring to entire computers.

(I know, macs had thunderbolt monitors you could have hard drives connected to, but I doubt that's the case here.)
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And there was a stirring in the force, like the feeling of a thousand rich sphincters clenching.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: They let those hard drives walk out of the building???? Oh man... you gotta think they got zapped with an electromagnet by mistake along the way.


It would take a truly ridiculous electromagnet to actually make the data on a magnetic hard drive unrecoverable.

Putting them through an MRI machine might do it. The square cube law is a biatch and hard drive heads ride very close to the platters. 

/also read Cryptonomicon
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I just assume that diamonds are used for bribes to get into country.  They're easy to conceal, easy to smuggle, and fungible to a certain extent.
 
bthom37
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: you can have three valid ones, but chances are they were not all his.
One thing a human trafficker does is take a passport to hobble a person's travel


At least one was a fake of his, I believe from a Middle Eastern country.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How many visas? Do you even know his real name?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JessieL: NewportBarGuy: They let those hard drives walk out of the building???? Oh man... you gotta think they got zapped with an electromagnet by mistake along the way.

It would take a truly ridiculous electromagnet to actually make the data on a magnetic hard drive unrecoverable.

Putting them through an MRI machine might do it. The square cube law is a biatch and hard drive heads ride very close to the platters. 

/also read Cryptonomicon


This is the preferred method:

Mobile Data Destruction - Destroy Hard Drive - Hard Drive Shredder
Youtube 4jNEwOhCFVg
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.