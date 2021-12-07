 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   The cake is a lie, and so is the Christmas tree shortage   (ktla.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup, Christmas tree, nearest tree lot, Christmas, ending tree supply issue, great Christmas, Doug Hundley, Tree, good sign  
•       •       •

924 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2021 at 2:50 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife works at Costco, who has had live trees for the 17 yrs before this Christmas, however none this year.  This year the issue may well be, not enough people wanted to work as tree cutters for very low wages.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they cost more, and I don't have a lot to pick from when I go to buy mine on the 24th!!!!
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fake tree is the way to go. Outside stuff belongs outside.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: But they cost more, and I don't have a lot to pick from when I go to buy mine on the 24th!!!!


Around me, the trees are marked down to FREE on the 24th and given to needy families who would like one but don't have the money to spend on one.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There seems to be way more around me than needed, they're already cutting prices.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
TLDR: they had planted too many trees, they had a surplus of trees then 2008 happened, they planted fewer trees and trees take about 8 or 9 years to grow
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FAKE NEWS of course there is the Democrats and Joe took the trees away with their war on Xmas!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't buy gifts or send cards to people. I tell them I'm a Jehovah's Witness.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm not saying we should feel bad that these are our "problems," but I will say that it's probably why so many folks say that they're from Canada when in social situations whilst traveling abroad.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
To be fair, there will rarely be a shortage of christmas trees. 
The effort and willingness to go out and cut them down, however...
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sure, all the shortages and supply chain problems are just a Trump conspiracy. Joe Biden is the best president we could ever have and Kamala Harris is a literal goddess. If you don't agree you're just a racist and a sexist.

/2) Sell son's paintings to "anonymous" buyers for millions
/3) Profit!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Christmas trees take at least seven or eight years to grow before they can even be sold as a young tree

I keep seeing this repeated, but back when I was doing the cut-your-own thing with the kids the rule was always to leave the lowest few tiers of branches, and in a few years there would be another lush 7-8 foot tree to harvest from the same trunk.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Both the local Whole Foods (full sized trees) and Wegmans (smaller, tabletop trees) never seemed to drop below half inventory, so meh.

/Anecdotal data is best data.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Sure, all the shortages and supply chain problems are just a Trump conspiracy. Joe Biden is the best president we could ever have and Kamala Harris is a literal goddess. If you don't agree you're just a racist and a sexist.

/2) Sell son's paintings to "anonymous" buyers for millions
/3) Profit!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Sure, all the shortages and supply chain problems are just a Trump conspiracy.


Your take here is that all the Christmas trees were cut in China and are sitting on a ship queued at a harbor?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Claims of Christmas tree shortage are false, experts say"

The true nightmare for local news broadcasts looking for yuletide pap to throw in don't the end of the broadcast for some airtime-killing filler:  A Christmas Tree Expert shortage.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Both the local Whole Foods (full sized trees) and Wegmans (smaller, tabletop trees) never seemed to drop below half inventory, so meh.

/Anecdotal data is best data.


I'll just use a few hundred dollars of gas to get to my nearest Wegmans. I'll save... uh...
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah a whole state full of conifers=a shortage
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Still a better song than all the holiday background crap
Portal - 'Still Alive'
Youtube Y6ljFaKRTrI
 
whidbey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: Sure, all the shortages and supply chain problems are just a Trump conspiracy. Joe Biden is the best president we could ever have and Kamala Harris is a literal goddess. If you don't agree you're just a racist and a sexist.

/2) Sell son's paintings to "anonymous" buyers for millions
/3) Profit!


The funny thing is you most likely are.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fear - Fuck Christmas
Youtube 5Zgol2NQhlM
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

growinthings: My wife works at Costco, who has had live trees for the 17 yrs before this Christmas, however none this year.  This year the issue may well be, not enough people wanted to work as tree cutters for very low wages.


We got ours directly from the farm the day after Thanksgiving. Sure wasn't a shortage of trees, but there sure was a shortage of tree farm staff there to cut them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

growinthings: My wife works at Costco, who has had live trees for the 17 yrs before this Christmas, however none this year.  This year the issue may well be, not enough people wanted to work as tree cutters for very low wages.


That's because I've been hoarding christmas trees.  I've got a feeling they're going to be worth a lot of money in April.  Everyone will come crawling to me and I'll set whatever price I want!
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

growinthings: My wife works at Costco, who has had live trees for the 17 yrs before this Christmas, however none this year.  This year the issue may well be, not enough people wanted to work as tree cutters for very low wages.


Byproduct of that and financial crisis of 2008-2009. Fewer trees were planted.

And even according to the expert in TFA, there are fewer trees which means smaller supply, which means higher prices.

"Hundley admitted there are fewer trees in Christmas tree lots than there were 20 years ago, but said that's a good thing. There's less waste as supply better matches up with demand.
"There has been a change in the supply of real trees the last five years, but we do not characterize it as a shortage because we don't believe that any community is going without real trees to choose from or that anybody is going without a real tree if that's what they want.""
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Fake tree is the way to go. Outside stuff belongs outside.


It clearly states in THE BIBLE that only an offering of a LIVE TREE is acceptable on the celebration of the birth of Our Lord and Savior. A fake tree is literally liberal blasphemy.

/sap for the sap god
//boughs for the bough throne
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No problems, here. My neighbors had a nice blue fir in their front yard that I "liberated" this morning when they left for work. It looks great!

On an unrelated note, my neighbors are banging on my door. Must be here to sing carols.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You say there's no shortage, but I can't even be certain these trees are Christian anymore.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
fact is, no matter how much you have or do not have, a shortage is only relative to the demand.

So if you only had 10 tress in all of America, but then only 9 Americans wanted one, so you have excess, not a shortage.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ now  
Christmas is a fake story made up by amazon to get you to buy chinese plastic shiat.

Don't celebrate christmas.  Go to work for the collective.

Problem solved.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.