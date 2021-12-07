 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Well, that escalated quickly   (ktla.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he's a felon who isn't allowed to have firearms - Hell of a way to go back in, buddy.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And now those spoiled little shiats will never think about being ass hats again.

Everybody wins!
 
skyotter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Polite society.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dude looks exactly like I was thinking he was gonna look like.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is the gun Okay?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bakersfield: not even once.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kern county. Yeah.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Never bring a water balloon to a gun fight!
 
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's a rough 63.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Bakersfield: not even once.


We found Arnold Schwarzenegger 's alt...
 
alicechaos [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Kern county.....
 
janzee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"That's a paddlin'."
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do we know it was water in the balloons?   He feared for his life anyway.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Dude looks exactly like I was thinking he was gonna look like.


Like Archie Bunker if he'd been out in the desert for a few years.

Mark "Shotgun" Shell.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Walken's eating well
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Bakersfield: not even once.


Ridgecrest is a ways from Bakersfield. And a military town. I was there sunday, as it happens.
Wouldn't FAFO there, though.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Bakersfield: not even once.


Now if NASA wanted to view a lifeless, barren landscape unsuitable for human life they didn't have to go to the moon... they could've just taken a trip to Bakersfield.
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Dude looks exactly like I was thinking he was gonna look like.


But is Edith okay?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good guy with a gun on the scene, there to put a stop to bad kids without guns!
They pull a water balloon, you send em to the morgue!
 
Tman144
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
While the man inspected his pickup for damage, the teens drove by again.

Pro-tip, if you're going to throw water balloons at people, drive the fark away! Don't come back and give people the chance to retaliate or call the cops on you. That's like, criminal mischief lesson number 1.
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to letting kids be kids, boomer?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Goddamn, I am so glad I don't live south of the border. We used to egg cop cars when we were kids and even though they were armed, you can usually depend not to shoot at you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: Kalyco Jack: Bakersfield: not even once.

Ridgecrest is a ways from Bakersfield. And a military town. I was there sunday, as it happens.
Wouldn't FAFO there, though.


Oh, I forgot, its a short drive from someplace even classier.... Inyokern.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
H&R single shot? That's a crazy guy who likes to take his time.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
An 18 year old adult and 17 year old accomplice.

Don't they have better, less teenybopper type pranks to try?
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
chrisrockunderstand.jpg
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kern County? Check.
White guy shooter with emotional control issues? Check.
Teenagers disrespected his sacred truck? Check.
Illegal possession of a firearm? Check.

That's what we call an "evergreen story" in the news business. Just change the date and names and it's ready to publish.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mrparks: Whatever happened to letting kids be kids, boomer?


Boomer, like, for real.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: Kalyco Jack: Bakersfield: not even once.

Ridgecrest is a ways from Bakersfield. And a military town. I was there sunday, as it happens.
Wouldn't FAFO there, though.


Feh. All Kern County settlements are pretty much interchangeable.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You don't interrupt a MAGA boy when he's dozing with his fenties.
 
nony2klerch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He was "sleeping" in his truck...looks like he was looking for a more permanent residence..

/IMHO
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DittoToo: You don't interrupt a MAGA boy when he's dozing with his fenties.


I mean, maga or not, don't interrupt anyone. That's just common courtesy.
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tman144: While the man inspected his pickup for damage, the teens drove by again.

Pro-tip, if you're going to throw water balloons at people, drive the fark away! Don't come back and give people the chance to retaliate or call the cops on you. That's like, criminal mischief lesson number 1.


Yep.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


As far as the waterballoon throwers go, if one does something that the British would call, "antisocial," one has to expect that there could be a reaction.  That reaction could be entirely inappropriate, but as this particular situation demonstrates, it could happen.  Engaging in behavior designed to rile-up people is usually a pretty poor idea, because while most people may react in a way that the initial perpetrator finds funny, someone may well just whip out a firearm and take a shot.

If the shooter had not been a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, and if this had happened in a stand-your-ground state, then it's possible that the shooter would not be in any trouble at all.  Even in California, with good lawyers there might well be enough precedent for defending one's self against an attacker that returns for a second pass that a non-felon might avoid conviction, even if it does go to court.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Poor guy was no doubt terrified - TERRIFIED - by these... well, I mean, what else would you call a group of people terrorizing another person?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We use to do stupid shiat like this to cars when I was a kid. Actually much worse as well, like in the realm of thank god we didn't kill people accidentally. People tried to chase us, but we always had a sick route to run and I grew up in a very rural area, before cellphones, no full time PD, would take the state an hour to respond to an area far from where we lived (probably wouldn't even bother).
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dude
If you are gonna get busted as a felon in possession of a firearm, make it cooler than a single shot 12 GA
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Dude looks exactly like I was thinking he was gonna look like.


Right?!?!?
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Inyokern.


Is the answer to "places people only know about because they have a Tesla Charging Station"

One of them, anyways.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow, that's what happened to that chief guy from 'in the heat of the night'?
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: DittoToo: You don't interrupt a MAGA boy when he's dozing with his fenties.

I mean, maga or not, don't interrupt anyone. That's just common courtesy.


ARe you threatening me?

/Grabs shotgun
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tman144: While the man inspected his pickup for damage, the teens drove by again.

Pro-tip, if you're going to throw water balloons at people, drive the fark away! Don't come back and give people the chance to retaliate or call the cops on you. That's like, criminal mischief lesson number 1.


That is not Lesson One.

Lesson One is thus: When your target evinces unnecessary angst, childlike emotional development and an utter lack of anything resembling humor or the concomitant ability to take themselves just a mite less seriously: You double down. You double down and triple down and quadruple down until that shriveled, wizened little excuse for a soul does something so dumb that they fark. up. their. own. life. That's Lesson One. And is all the lesson you need. The rest is just basic tactics.

When you find the kind of asshat who might fire a shotgun at you (and who clearly could not resist saying some unlovely things to the departing teens the first time): Torture that motherfarker. Get them to remove themselves from the board if you can. We need far, far fewer angry white dudes around. And they are farking always angry white dudes. Enough with this shiat
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So the penalty for throwing water balloons is now death? Got it.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
a good lesson to learn early.

Engaging strangers in public?
In an anti-social way?
Are you sure they are not crazier than you?


That it in a nut shell.
To behave poorly to someone you do not know is to be testing which of the two of you is more of a nutter.
If you are not real sure about your own nutter status, you really do not want to find out first hand what a real nutter is.

These kids are alive still, so they have a chance to have learned this. Unlike if they had been shot, and so just found out as some death bed enlightenment.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: So the penalty for throwing water balloons is now death? Got it.


They didn't die, did they?!?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: So the penalty for throwing water balloons is now death? Got it.


when the driver loses control and kills a school bus full of kittens... yes.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gopher321: Goddamn, I am so glad I don't live south of the border. We used to egg cop cars when we were kids and even though they were armed, you can usually depend not to shoot at you.

[Fark user image 500x384]


Just don't mess with Cobra Chickens. The cop in that picture knows the truth:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tman144: While the man inspected his pickup for damage, the teens drove by again.

Pro-tip, if you're going to throw water balloons at people, drive the fark away! Don't come back and give people the chance to retaliate or call the cops on you. That's like, criminal mischief lesson number 1.


It was water balloons. They were probably expecting someone to shake their fists at them and yell "damn kids!"

I have a feeling that this guy has started a few fights when someone accidentally bumped into him in a store or something.
 
rfenster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: ChrisDe: So the penalty for throwing water balloons is now death? Got it.

They didn't die, did they?!?


They will.
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

My Klezmer Metal Cover Band: Tman144: While the man inspected his pickup for damage, the teens drove by again.

Pro-tip, if you're going to throw water balloons at people, drive the fark away! Don't come back and give people the chance to retaliate or call the cops on you. That's like, criminal mischief lesson number 1.

That is not Lesson One.

Lesson One is thus: When your target evinces unnecessary angst, childlike emotional development and an utter lack of anything resembling humor or the concomitant ability to take themselves just a mite less seriously: You double down. You double down and triple down and quadruple down until that shriveled, wizened little excuse for a soul does something so dumb that they fark. up. their. own. life. That's Lesson One. And is all the lesson you need. The rest is just basic tactics.

When you find the kind of asshat who might fire a shotgun at you (and who clearly could not resist saying some unlovely things to the departing teens the first time): Torture that motherfarker. Get them to remove themselves from the board if you can. We need far, far fewer angry white dudes around. And they are farking always angry white dudes. Enough with this shiat


You see, I have a different view on this.

I believe that every. single. one. of. us. can be manipulated, can bet set-off, can be hoodwinked, can be otherwise driven to a point where some reaction will go to illogical excess.  Every single person on the entire planet is that asshat.  It merely takes the right pressure point, or method, or avenue to take a person that generally knows how to behave in a civilized fashion and break them past that.

The waterballoon throwers need to be prosecuted for assault, even as they are the victims of being shot-at.  His excessive overreaction does not excuse their initial behavior.  His wrong does not excuse their wrongs.
 
