 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Oklahoma's "World's Tallest Christmas Tree" damaged by high winds. Well, just the tip   (kfor.com) divider line
8
    More: Misc, Chief executive officer, Executive officer, Oklahoma, Tree, world's largest tree, Chief executives, 35-foot tree, Monday morning  
•       •       •

372 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2021 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know what the weather is going to be like today? (farts) Windy!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tip damaged from excessive blowing
 
Randrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q: " why shouldn't we have a 140-foot tree in Enid, Oklahoma?!"

A: "...the winds come sweeping down the plain."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: You know what the weather is going to be like today? (farts) Windy!


i bet you gave out "Hurts donut's" as a kid...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
World's tallest Christmas tree becomes world's widest Christmas tree.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Tip damaged from excessive blowing


"Suck, baby, suck!  It's just an expression!!!"
 
indylaw
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are we not doing phrasing any more?
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"We have the best team making repairs to Christ Tree..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.