 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   Tits goes tits up   (boingboing.net) divider line
32
    More: Sad, Nobel Prize, Mathematics, Alfred Nobel, Abel Prize, Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, Mathematician, Jacques Tits, Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences  
•       •       •

1088 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 07 Dec 2021 at 1:50 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well isn't that just the tits.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
From TFA:  "His tendency to name his contributions after himself suggests that he knew his power. "

Behold, the power of tits
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

labman: From TFA:  "His tendency to name his contributions after himself suggests that he knew his power. "

Behold, the power of tits


Every woman is aware of that power.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Naked Gun - Everywhere I Look Something Reminds Me of Her
Youtube rbDebihKbpo
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
His grave is located ay plot 36DD.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
NSFW Lyrics.

I.L.B.T.'s
Youtube Qc69L0V1alg
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'll take Le Tits Now for $800.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Guys, guys...boobs.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Aunt Pis is still around.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Inconsolable
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mournful Tits
Youtube g7Oq-XtDdsM
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let's post for the Tits. RIP.

i.imgur.comView Full Size

ljcsc.comView Full Size

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Inconsolable
[static01.nyt.com image 850x563]


Nice pair.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Tits alternative" = moobs?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pas un signet
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Subby failed with the tag on this one.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As the French say "Le tits now!"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a kick ass name to born with.
 
t3knomanser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Subby failed with the tag on this one.


Had I chosen the obvious tag people couldn't post pictures of Tits Groups or Tits Alternatives.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How have I lived this long and not known this man existed
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP, Tits group
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tits Alternative

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tits alternative
 
darkeyes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hendawg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's his family crest look like?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The regular headline "Jaques Tits, the mathematician behind Tits buildings, the Tits alternative, the Tits group, and the Tits metric, has died at 91" made me laugh harder than anything I've seen all last week. It's the old comedy trope of listing a bunch of absurdities on top of each other, quickly, and damnit if it doesn't work.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hendawg: What's his family crest look like?


Surprisingly, a giant rooster.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
RIP Foobies. You give the ultimate sacrifice for unrealistic political ambitions.  And in your memory, Foobies, I shall visit the local nudie bar and motor boat all night long, or until my wallet is empty.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.