(WBTW Myrtle Beach)   It's not unusual to see a Chevy using the drive-thru. It's not often you see a Chevy working a shift at one, though   (wbtw.com) divider line
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chevy Chase is amazing, and Dan Akroyd is such a biatch.  weird
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The headline doesn't match up with the song lyrics. Downvoted
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. He looks good.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ski9600: Chevy Chase is amazing, and Dan Akroyd is such a biatch.  weird


Isn't Chevy one of the most hated actors in/by Hollywood? From every account I've heard, he's an irredeemable asshole/curmudgeon that no one wants to work for.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: ski9600: Chevy Chase is amazing, and Dan Akroyd is such a biatch.  weird

Isn't Chevy one of the most hated actors in/by Hollywood? From every account I've heard, he's an irredeemable asshole/curmudgeon that no one wants to work for.


counton2.comView Full Size


One weird trick to make fast-food workers hate you.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I'll give you the same advice my father gave me the night I lost my virginity: just pick one, they all cost the same."

- Mother Theresa

-- Pierce Hawthorne

--- Michael Scott
 
Klivian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: ski9600: Chevy Chase is amazing, and Dan Akroyd is such a biatch.  weird

Isn't Chevy one of the most hated actors in/by Hollywood? From every account I've heard, he's an irredeemable asshole/curmudgeon that no one wants to work for.


Community had a joke where his character was fodder for "Old White Man Says" on twitter. According to folks involved with production the quotes on the twitter are mostly real Chevy Chase quotes
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good to see he's still lucid.
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: ski9600: Chevy Chase is amazing, and Dan Akroyd is such a biatch.  weird

Isn't Chevy one of the most hated actors in/by Hollywood? From every account I've heard, he's an irredeemable asshole/curmudgeon that no one wants to work for.


That would go a long way towards explaining his being dropped like a hot rock once his popularity waned.  He seemed to jump from leading actor to cameos without really doing much in the supporting-actor role.  Cameos often don't even need the principal cast on the set depending on how they're structured or written.
 
hej
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is the weirdest and dumbest publicity stunt I can think of.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This was at Shagri-La in Austin.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone's fishing to become a corporate spokesperson.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Put on a mask, dumbass
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: ski9600: Chevy Chase is amazing, and Dan Akroyd is such a biatch.  weird

Isn't Chevy one of the most hated actors in/by Hollywood? From every account I've heard, he's an irredeemable asshole/curmudgeon that no one wants to work for.


THIS
 
mactheknife
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I know the poor bastard has a rep for being hard to work with and that some people won't hire him, but Jeez...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I bet the shatter was full during his shift.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey f*ck Chevy, he's one of the biggest dickheads in show business - if what he does is even called show business anymore. He's a classic old stupid entitled boomer and will be dead soon, I guess.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This was at Shagri-La in Austin.
[Fark user image image 460x345]


It does feel a little like Chevy is trying to steal Murray's joke.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Put on a mask, dumbass


It's South Carolina.  They've probably got laws against wearing them unless it's a pointy white hood.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 850x566]


"They said there would be no math masks."
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I tried so hard to fit this headline in with the Tom Jones melody but it just doesn't quite work
 
whidbey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This was at Shagri-La in Austin.
[Fark user image 460x345]


I saw the movie based on said Murray antics, it was at a film festival in a small town, and I was secretly hoping he'd show up.  Maybe he considered it.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: The headline doesn't match up with the song lyrics. Downvoted


dammit, lol
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ssaoi: Rapmaster2000: This was at Shagri-La in Austin.
[Fark user image image 460x345]

It does feel a little like Chevy is trying to steal Murray's joke.


Murray's joke?

Lettermans Greatest Moments - Dave Works at Mcdonalds
Youtube 8tEfMxj4syw
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people said "Give me my f*cking food Pierce!"

Gotta be in the low fives.
 
iambichop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: ski9600: Chevy Chase is amazing, and Dan Akroyd is such a biatch.  weird

Isn't Chevy one of the most hated actors in/by Hollywood? From every account I've heard, he's an irredeemable asshole/curmudgeon that no one wants to work for.


Akroyd
-----------
Chase

Akroyd :  Bag 'o glass, Blues Brother, ghost buster, digs/dug Devo (see Dr. Detroit).

Chase: National Lampoon et al. Caddyshack.

Would play checkers with either one, but probably dig Ackroyd's company more.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He brags about being a 17th generation new Yorker. I've only heard he's a complete dick on set to everyone. One star ⭐. Would not recommend.
 
Heineken Skywalker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ssaoi: Rapmaster2000: This was at Shagri-La in Austin.
[Fark user image image 460x345]

It does feel a little like Chevy is trying to steal Murray's joke.


He was in town for a golf event with Bill, who lives in the area.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It would have been better if had been in Maryland.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Speaking of Raising Cane's... This is the picture that got me a 30-day suspension from Facebook, which led to my permanently closing my account. Perhaps someone can explain exactly what it is about this that earned that suspension, because I sure can't.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porks_and_Recreation
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not unusual at all, Mr. Subby!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
