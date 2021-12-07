 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lifehacker)   13 of the weirdest Christmas traditions from around the world. Yule Cat is waiting for you. Warning: slideshow   (lifehacker.com) divider line
13
    More: Weird, Christmas, Santa Claus, KFC, Christmas Eve, Christmas worldwide, seriousness of Christmas, holiday tradition, little baby Jesus  
•       •       •

398 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2021 at 3:20 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My kids are already on the lookout for a horse skull to do Meri Lwyd properly.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah...these humans murder a perfectly good pine tree and then humiliate its dying body by putting a bunch of crap on it.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ahh, Italy. Never a dull moment in the WTF category.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Yeah...these humans murder a perfectly good pine tree and then humiliate its dying body by putting a bunch of crap on it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Current Resident
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All kids love Log.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Any mummers 'llowed in?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gävlebocken, the Swedish Yule Goat that people have attempted to destroy yearly.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Japanese obsession with Colonel Sanders and Christmas I find especially weird
I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator Trailer
Youtube W4KLOBThpL4

/like how does this even exist?!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Gävlebocken, the Swedish Yule Goat that people have attempted to destroy yearly.


"The Gävle goat after being burned down during a blizzard in 1998"

We have so much to learn about Sweden..
 
majestic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So Mummers are Carolers in disguise? Weird.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Yeah...these humans murder a perfectly good pine tree and then humiliate its dying body by putting a bunch of crap on it.


Uh hello? it was good enough for our Lord and Savior, and it ain't good enough for you?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 minute ago  

berylman: The Japanese obsession with Colonel Sanders and Christmas I find especially weird
[YouTube video: I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator Trailer]
/like how does this even exist?!


Straight up KFC just lied about fried chicken being stereotypical Christmas fare in America and the Japanese adopted it as part of the tradition.

Much like they say that host/hostess clubs are an import from the West and Americans/Europeans just scratch their heads at them.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.