(Tampa Bay Times) Record numbers of people quit jobs in 2021. We asked them, "how the hell did you do that?"
    More: Interesting, "I Quit" match, large chunk of their savings, federal stimulus money, large furniture retailer, Maria Buffaloe, Monika Kobeszko, first job Ester, Donna Ester  
966 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Dec 2021 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)



The Brains
1 hour ago  
It's finally getting to where people are saying "fark that."

We need a new labor movement.
 
hej
1 hour ago  
I gave my boss two weeks notice, and two weeks later I stopped working there.
 
Bith Set Me Up
1 hour ago  
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
mongbiohazard
1 hour ago  
FTFA: She found a new job as a receptionist at a custom closet company. "It's the first time I've ever had benefits in my life," she said. "Until now, I've just actively tried not to die."

Fark this shiny, happy nightmare country.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
1 hour ago  
When people are dealing with jobs that give below subsistence wages, unpredictable schedules (especially due to the employer trying to get away with having the absolute minimum or below minimum level of staff), and employer abuse ("You don't need to actually go to that scheduled doctor's appointment, that you told me about a month in advance, today, do you?"), employees will rebel.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
I'm hiring. No takers yet.

moothemagiccow
1 hour ago  

The Brains: It's finally getting to where people are saying "fark that."

We need a new labor movement.


we... have a new labor movement
 
Begoggle
1 hour ago  
Without reading the article, I'm going to say the internet/working remotely.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I've been following r/antiwork for a few years now. Through the pandemic numbers were increasing. In the past 3-6 months it has blown up exponentially. I don't know what it means overall but I do think it means alot of people are in the mindset to at least begin questioning how farked up things are
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA: She found a new job as a receptionist at a custom closet company. "It's the first time I've ever had benefits in my life," she said. "Until now, I've just actively tried not to die."

Fark this shiny, happy nightmare country.


Was coming to post the same thing.
 
covfefe
1 hour ago  
YouPeopleAreCrazy
1 hour ago  
Quit?

No, Change:

invested that along with a large chunk of their savings into a concession trailer and truck.
----------------
Now she's back at her original job, where she says all the issues were cleared up.
----------------
When her partner offered to cover their expenses until she found something new
She found a new job as a receptionist at a custom closet company.
----------------
spent the past couple of years managing Bottoms Up Gentlemen's Club
quit
his small savings and his partner's income helped him get by until he took a job in late November doing sales for a home solar panel company
----------------
she took a leave of absence in May after her spouse found a job in insurance that would be enough to cover their expenses. She never returned.
focused on growing her mobile photo booth business, Monika's Mirror Booth
----------------


I'm not seeing a lot of "quit".
I see a lot of taking stimulus and COVID money, and starting their own businesses.
 
WastrelWay
1 hour ago  
This is why the "job creation" statistics are nonsense.Even when they are bad.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
https://www.reddit.com/r/antiwork/

Filled with things like this that people are tuning in to

GRCooper [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Also, a large number of men and women quit to care for and educate their children and haven't bothered to get new jobs (my SIL for one).
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I work in an industry that has had zero percent unemployment for the past five years. I could quit today and have something decent lined up by next week, and my boss knows it.
 
full8me
1 hour ago  
I stopped reading about halfway through the article when it appeared everyone left crappy situations to follow their own dreams or get better jobs.  Yeah... such a nightmare.
 
Space Station Wagon
1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I'm hiring. No takers yet.

[Fark user image image 425x531]


No takers because this is the side hustle of 93% of all internet users.
 
pacified
1 hour ago  
I'm leaving my job for another in two weeks. More pay less responsibly and fully remote.

fark em all
 
beakerxf
1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Without reading the article, I'm going to say the internet/working remotely.


Stimulus payments
Suspended student loans
Suspended 401k penalties
Work from home
Collective resignations
An employed partner
Internet based business marketing/sales
 
steklo [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Begoggle
1 hour ago  

ryebread: I work in an industry that has had zero percent unemployment for the past five years. I could quit today and have something decent lined up by next week, and my boss knows it.


porn?
 
Geotpf
1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I'm hiring. No takers yet.

[Fark user image 425x531]


If that's the dress code and what the other employees look like, I'm surprised you don't have people running to your door.
 
beakerxf
1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Without reading the article, I'm going to say the internet/working remotely.


Oh and high property values with affordable refinancing
 
Watubi
1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Also, a large number of men and women quit to care for and educate their children and haven't bothered to get new jobs (my SIL for one).


This.  Only one of the people interviewed had kids and they didn't even mention distance learning.  I was at home overseeing school work for my kids from 8-3 every day.
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Meanwhile,Blackmon found the way the furniture retailer handled the pandemic "eye-opening." She was tasked with informing furloughed employees who were not being paid that they'd need to come up with large premium payments or be kicked off their company insurance. "I went in the bathroom and cried," she said.

And a different person

She took a position, no longer in management, at $13, an hourly rate she made a decade ago.
"It was so low that I was disgusted, but I'd drank the company Kool-Aid," she said, "and I loved working there and with customers."
She also needed the insurance. "I have a kid under 18 and he likes riding bikes and I thought, 'If he breaks his arm again it's going to be very expensive.' "

The glaring thing in the article is how farked our healthcare set up is. Christ.

Otherwise most of these folks had a partner who made enough for them to get by and didn't want them going into a place that they hated every day.

Only a couple anecdotal stories so not indicative of a trend, but there's other factors like high childcare costs, but a lot of the sentiment I've seen is people realizing they don't want to dread everyday regardless of what you pay them. Pre-pandemic it was worth suffering to pay bills, during and post pandemic priorities shifted.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
beakerxf
1 hour ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: Quit?

No, Change:

invested that along with a large chunk of their savings into a concession trailer and truck.
----------------
Now she's back at her original job, where she says all the issues were cleared up.
----------------
When her partner offered to cover their expenses until she found something new
She found a new job as a receptionist at a custom closet company.
----------------
spent the past couple of years managing Bottoms Up Gentlemen's Club
quit
his small savings and his partner's income helped him get by until he took a job in late November doing sales for a home solar panel company
----------------
she took a leave of absence in May after her spouse found a job in insurance that would be enough to cover their expenses. She never returned.
focused on growing her mobile photo booth business, Monika's Mirror Booth
----------------


I'm not seeing a lot of "quit".
I see a lot of taking stimulus and COVID money, and starting their own businesses.


Or leveling up in job quality and benefits
 
kpaxoid
1 hour ago  

full8me: I stopped reading about halfway through the article when it appeared everyone left crappy situations to follow their own dreams or get better jobs.  Yeah... such a nightmare.


Interesting.  I read the whole thing and found it uplifting.

It's like being threatened with death makes people think about their short lives.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: https://www.reddit.com/r/antiwork/

Filled with things like this that people are tuning in to

[preview.redd.it image 640x640]


And a bigger tax burden...
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
From Financial Times in April of 2020:

"Whew, good thing COVID isn't as deadly as the Black Death, otherwise workers might find themselves getting ideas about their bargaining power, and we can't have that."
 
Exile On Beale Street
1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 601x406]

[Fark user image image 601x378]

[Fark user image image 601x464]


OMG this.
 
wildcardjack
1 hour ago  

rudemix: https://www.reddit.com/r/antiwork/

Filled with things like this that people are tuning in to

[preview.redd.it image 640x640]


Let's see... according the PWC summary, there's a 42% tax on that $22. On the American side, there's also taxes paid by the employer for your labor making that $9 employee cost more like $12. Does the Denmark price include the 25% VAT?
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

Begoggle: ryebread: I work in an industry that has had zero percent unemployment for the past five years. I could quit today and have something decent lined up by next week, and my boss knows it.

porn?


...not lately.
 
lostsatellite
56 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: The Brains: It's finally getting to where people are saying "fark that."

We need a new labor movement.

we... have a new labor movement


Hardly. 6% of US workers are unionized. Simply hating working conditions isn't a "labor movement" in any respect.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
55 minutes ago  
This is like those articles that "I switched jobs just 20 times in 3 years and raised my salary by 10x."

Stated experience should not be expected for the majority of the country. Nor should increasing your pay scales 1,000% just by job hopping. It's always suspect when people negotiate signing bonuses ... like anyone is going to give you a signing bonus when 10,000 applicants just hit their ATS system this month.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/01/34-ye​a​r-old-boosted-salary-by-194000-after-q​uitting-jobs-6-tips-shares-negotiation​-tips-and-exact-scripts.html
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
54 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: From Financial Times in April of 2020:

[Fark user image 425x115]

"Whew, good thing COVID isn't as deadly as the Black Death, otherwise workers might find themselves getting ideas about their bargaining power, and we can't have that."


Well, it's not just "transforming labour relations". The Black Death is theorized to be at least partially responsible for the farkingRenaissancebecause the sudden excess of land and resources, scarcity of labor, and so on meant that the average peasant could do more than just subsist, but could profit and more money could be directed towards things other than just subsistence jobs.  People could actually become artists, or become educated, etc.

So, yeah, it's not just transforming labor, it's also the transfer of wealth and sudden unburdening of a system that was at-capacity before providing a mere subsistence living.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
53 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: rudemix: https://www.reddit.com/r/antiwork/

Filled with things like this that people are tuning in to

[preview.redd.it image 640x640]

And a bigger tax burden...


wildcardjack: rudemix: https://www.reddit.com/r/antiwork/

Filled with things like this that people are tuning in to

[preview.redd.it image 640x640]

Let's see... according the PWC summary, there's a 42% tax on that $22. On the American side, there's also taxes paid by the employer for your labor making that $9 employee cost more like $12. Does the Denmark price include the 25% VAT?


It's the concept that is agreeable to people. It's the growing awareness that talk about taxes is just farking noise from either bootlickers who think they will be rich someday or corporate/capitalist shills who are ok getting a $.25 break in a burger on taxes as if it makes their lives better. Anyway, explain these tax things to me some more. I've never heard taxes used as an excuse to keep people living shiatty before this very moment.
 
Exile On Beale Street
51 minutes ago  

ryebread: I work in an industry that has had zero percent unemployment for the past five years. I could quit today and have something decent lined up by next week, and my boss knows it.


You work for a funeral home?
 
chitownmike
46 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: Quit?

No, Change:

invested that along with a large chunk of their savings into a concession trailer and truck.
----------------
Now she's back at her original job, where she says all the issues were cleared up.
----------------
When her partner offered to cover their expenses until she found something new
She found a new job as a receptionist at a custom closet company.
----------------
spent the past couple of years managing Bottoms Up Gentlemen's Club
quit
his small savings and his partner's income helped him get by until he took a job in late November doing sales for a home solar panel company
----------------
she took a leave of absence in May after her spouse found a job in insurance that would be enough to cover their expenses. She never returned.
focused on growing her mobile photo booth business, Monika's Mirror Booth
----------------


I'm not seeing a lot of "quit".
I see a lot of taking stimulus and COVID money, and starting their own businesses.


u dont reed good
 
slantsix
46 minutes ago  
After salary reviews this year where the average increase was 6%, this week we handed out bonuses of 6% across the board. We provide full medical and dental, and match RRSP (similar to 401k but Canadian) up to 5%. We provide a minimum of 10 days paid vacation, plus 9 more days (paid) for personal reasons. Everybody is on salary and nobody except the partners work more than 36.5 hours a week. Free beers on Friday afternoons, and half day Fridays in the summer. Two retreats a year, with all expenses paid including travel, food, drinks, and legal (and maybe otherwise) drugs.

And yet some days I still feel we don't do enough for our employees. I'm not wealthy by any means but these people help keep a roof over my head, and I'm going to treat them with all the respect they deserve, and salary I can afford. When their lives are good, they make my life easier.

There are good companies out there. I'm proud of what we do and how we treat eachother. It can be done.
 
Wobambo
44 minutes ago  
I've checked out on society completely. When it comes time to burn it all down or civil war breaks out, I want in on that action. But until then, I will keep on living a quiet life spending time with dogs and smoking lots of weed. People already pay me for hanging out with dogs, so if I could find a way to make money on the smoking weed thing I'd be golden.

Lesson from the pandemic was life is too short for most of society's crap. Which, turns out, most of society's crap is really, really shiatty and unnecessary. We're animals blessed/cursed with brains that have just enough higher function to fool ourselves into thinking we're not animals.
 
Robinfro
44 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Also, a large number of men and women quit to care for and educate their children and haven't bothered to get new jobs (my SIL for one).


Also, a large number of aspiring writers used their 2-4 weeks of early COVID lockdown/WFH time to finally write. With the lack of work, people read.

I'm on like day #194 of consecutive days of reading, and indie author #10/series #15. I've pre-ordered more books the last couple months than my entire life combined because I've out-read the author's writing speed.
 
wildcardjack
43 minutes ago  
How many people quit the part time jobs they are having a hard time filling because they'd have to provide benefits if they gave out 36 hours a week? Travel ain't free, having a low wage person come in for a busy period costs them as much effort and money as a full day. Then you have managers switching up your shifts so you can't schedule your other work consistently, and you have other work because a half job won't put clothes on your kids. We probably saw more people move into real full time work than quit jobs, because when one part timer quits, it's from more than one job.
 
RI_Red
42 minutes ago  
It's about farking time that we drop the Boomer attitude that getting humiliated and overworked is the only way to have a happy life.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
39 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The Irresponsible Captain: I'm hiring. No takers yet.

[Fark user image 425x531]

If that's the dress code and what the other employees look like, I'm surprised you don't have people running to your door.


But just like a nude beach, it will be the wrong people.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
34 minutes ago  
People are figuring things out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browntimmy
31 minutes ago  

RI_Red: It's about farking time that we drop the Boomer attitude that getting humiliated and overworked is the only way to have a happy life.


I sit next to an older lady who occasionally complains about coworkers who are out the door at exactly 5pm. That's the way it should be. It's not like we're some non-profit making the world a better place, the only thing those extra hours accomplish is helping our rich boss make more money.
 
