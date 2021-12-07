 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Safe driving advocates a little concerned that Tesla made a software update in its cars that allows the driver to play video games on the big touch screen in the middle of the dash   (techilive.in) divider line
223 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 07 Dec 2021 at 12:20 PM (19 minutes ago)



Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, bad idea. Guess it's there to enforce bad habits while using "autopilot." This might change once these cars can truly drive without intervention. Most likely the car has an accelerometer, so the games can be locked out during movement.

Also, would they even dare have this on a commercial jet?
 
whidbey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tesla and Musk are so f*cking bogus.

When are people going to finally realize this?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Elon Musk - the douche-bro's douche-bro.
 
covfefe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whidbey: Tesla and Musk are so f*cking bogus.

When are people going to finally realize this?


Can we talk about the fact that a bullshiat sandwich with orotund internet bread is full of bullshiat and I can't even right now?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whidbey: Tesla and Musk are so f*cking bogus.

When are people going to finally realize this?


I wouldn't call them bogus. Some of the Tech they are using is serious next gen. Like their engine is almost 5 years ahead of competitors.

However some of their ideas are dumb as fark. Like this one.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/06/te​c​hnology/tesla-autopilot-elon-musk.html​


Subby, at this point do you think any of us are dumb enough to be shocked that the idiot behind this car cared more about talking points than safety in any way?
 
blazemongr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pretty sure this is literally illegal, along with being an incredibly bad idea.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I remember when the Tesla's came out. My friend, who's a big car guy went out and got one.

He was showing it off to us when he got it.

First thing I noticed is when he walked up to it, the doors automatically unlocked.

(click)

he opens the door...

I asked, so what happens if the batteries die in your fob? How are you going to get into your car?

his reply..."just look at the center control panel. It's the size of my Ipad!"

I was not impressed.

the one thing I was impressed about was that the breaking system.

"see, since the car doesn't have a gasoline engine the brakesin these cars don't have to work so hard to stop the car"
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Pretty sure they will argue you playing games makes you responsible, autopilot or not. So a great cost saving measure.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't think Elon Musk is above a little trolling, the guy is pretty much Joe Rogan with cars.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's the problem, it has autopilot.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: whidbey: Tesla and Musk are so f*cking bogus.

When are people going to finally realize this?

I wouldn't call them bogus. Some of the Tech they are using is serious next gen. Like their engine is almost 5 years ahead of competitors.

However some of their ideas are dumb as fark. Like this one.


Two points of order.
1. They don't have engines, they have motors.
2. Clock's ticking and while Tesla is innovating garbage like this, other companies are muscling in with better range, faster charge times, lighter batteries, better power, better active control, and better AI.

But yeah.  Musk is bogus.  But Tesla is merely overrated.
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [pbs.twimg.com image 360x366]

Pretty sure they will argue you playing games makes you responsible, autopilot or not. So a great cost saving measure.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It always seemed somewhat questionable to me to merge transportation/car safety with the tech bro code of "move fast and break things".
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Franklin Sherman driving
Youtube TReYdugDeBA
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What a great idea.

On a long ferry boat ride or Chunnel trip, sitting in a "moving" car can be boring.  How is an animated internet ad with invideo purchases, any different from a video game?

If the behavior is dangerous enough, it will become part of the GOP platform to oppose banning it.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How could you question the commitment to safety of a man that sold "Not a Flamethrower" to the general public?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
