(Jalopnik)   Tesla films autopilot commercial. Guess they'll edit out the accident in post   (jalopnik.com) divider line
wildcardjack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey, no worse than all the other driverless cars on the road. You know, the ones slowing down or weaving because the object behind the wheel isn't a driver. At best a passenger, more likely a sack of potatoes waiting to make road hash.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We cannot allow ourselves to use AI developed in the USA. Their legal system and the cultural component of business, that they teach at B schools like Harvard, Wharton, and MIT, mean that any AI coming out of the USA will not do what it is suppoed to do. It will be sold too early, in roder to make a return before the AI is compelted. The insufficiencies will do direct harm to the rest pf us, but legal regimes will make it imposible for us to correc thtem or recuperate our peronal losses, which the USA wille xternalize, litearlly, through exporting their contract obligation along with their AI products. We will be forced, sometime like with Tesla autopilot forced on pain of death, to continue to pay the Americans for upgrades.

We must stop using AI developed in the USA. And when they use it for weapons or their own vehicles, we need to shut it down outside their broders. We have the skills and the materials to build our own. Let's build our own.
 
xalres
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If we're going to allow companies with the ethos "Move fast and break things" to race each other to be the first in the market with self-driving cars, we should at least change insurance laws to make them liable when one wigs out and plows through pedestrians on a sidewalk. Or maybe we should come up with some kind of rigorous minimum safety standard that they all need to meet.

Tech companies are famous for excluding minorities from their Machine learning models. Hence the reason my team decided against Android's face recognition as a login method for our app. The consultant we hired called it the Jackie Chan test. You create a profile with Jackie Chan's picture, then watch in horror as far more Asian folks than should are able to log in to your app and access Jackie's medical records.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In this shocking news report: the content of a commercial was not entirely true.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least it didn't catch on fire.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

xalres: Tech companies are famous for excluding minorities from their Machine learning models. Hence the reason my team decided against Android's face recognition as a login method for our app. The consultant we hired called it the Jackie Chan test. You create a profile with Jackie Chan's picture, then watch in horror as far more Asian folks than should are able to log in to your app and access Jackie's medical records.


Wouldn't it work better if you used an actual persons face instead of a 2d picture of them?  I confess I'm a little ignorant here but this stood out to me.  Thanks.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: At least it didn't catch on fire.


And the front didn't fall off it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/What the hell is post?! Keep flailing!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
TLDR: There are 5 levels of vehicle automation.

1 being cruise control

5 being total automated control

We're at 2.

People are dumb and think we are at 5.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: We cannot allow ourselves to use AI developed in the USA. Their legal system and the cultural component of business, that they teach at B schools like Harvard, Wharton, and MIT, mean that any AI coming out of the USA will not do what it is suppoed to do. It will be sold too early, in roder to make a return before the AI is compelted. The insufficiencies will do direct harm to the rest pf us, but legal regimes will make it imposible for us to correc thtem or recuperate our peronal losses, which the USA wille xternalize, litearlly, through exporting their contract obligation along with their AI products. We will be forced, sometime like with Tesla autopilot forced on pain of death, to continue to pay the Americans for upgrades.

We must stop using AI developed in the USA. And when they use it for weapons or their own vehicles, we need to shut it down outside their broders. We have the skills and the materials to build our own. Let's build our own.


[Sarah Connor style of writing detected]
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On the edit room floor

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TLDR: There are 5 levels of vehicle automation.

1 being cruise control

5 being total automated control

We're at 2.

People are dumb and think we are at 5.


Tesla's at 2, but markets it as 5.

I've heard other manufacturers are at 4,,but I can't vouch for that.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

xalres: If we're going to allow companies with the ethos "Move fast and break things" to race each other to be the first in the market with self-driving cars, we should at least change insurance laws to make them liable when one wigs out and plows through pedestrians on a sidewalk. Or maybe we should come up with some kind of rigorous minimum safety standard that they all need to meet.

Tech companies are famous for excluding minorities from their Machine learning models. Hence the reason my team decided against Android's face recognition as a login method for our app. The consultant we hired called it the Jackie Chan test. You create a profile with Jackie Chan's picture, then watch in horror as far more Asian folks than should are able to log in to your app and access Jackie's medical records.


Let's hope they can actually recognize non-white people as people

Better off Ted - racist sensors
Youtube jqG1fX3ZaLQ
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can't help but notice you guys aren't leaving Elon alone.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Elon Musk lies about everything. Absolutely everything.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

xalres: If we're going to allow companies with the ethos "Move fast and break things" to race each other to be the first in the market with self-driving cars, we should at least change insurance laws to make them liable when one wigs out and plows through pedestrians on a sidewalk. Or maybe we should come up with some kind of rigorous minimum safety standard that they all need to meet.


What I'm hearing you say is that we need legislation to protect AI-tomobile manufacturers from frivolous lawsuits as long as they meet a minimum level of quality standards, crafted by a Congress whose most senior and powerful members have their staffers print out their emails to be read.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Hey, no worse than all the other driverless cars on the road. You know, the ones slowing down or weaving because the object behind the wheel isn't a driver. At best a passenger, more likely a sack of potatoes waiting to make road hash.


a farking phone user.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Did anybody even look at the storyboard plan for the commerical?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
