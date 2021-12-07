 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Does the Pope know about this?   (twitter.com) divider line
59
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

1824 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 07 Dec 2021 at 12:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But...girls don't poop. What is she going to possibly show us???
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: But...girls don't poop. What is she going to possibly show us???


SafeSearch=off.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 Girls, 1 Cathole?
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to be very disappointed if this wasn't about shiatting in the woods.
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poop in the woods my ass.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a lot of people who would need search and rescue if they walked 70 large steps into the woods.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why my idea of camping is a Sheraton.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm picturing someone following all these steps after drinking some creek water and getting Giardia.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Peup?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A NEW POPE (2005)
Youtube pP1rmsCPbQU
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no Pope Ursa, and the Ursaline catholic academics are girl's schools.  The entire rich joke punchline cannot be repaired at this point.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would I bother to dig a hole?

Especially this time of year when you can watch the steam rising off of it...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: This is why my idea of camping is a Sheraton.


You are so missing out on the real experience.

Try the Marriott.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's going on in this thread?

blog.theclymb.comView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip: If poopin' on a hill (while, say, hiking) be sure to face UP-hill lest you enjoy seeing the poop run downhill betwist your feet.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Id like to learn more about her cathole IYKWIMAITYD.
 
realmolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: But...girls don't poop. What is she going to possibly show us???


I had a friend that was completely in denial about women pooping, or using the bathroom in-general. I mean, he knew it happens, but he didn't want to be exposed to any evidence that it happens. To the point that he didn't let any of his girlfriends use his bathroom. Which meant they pretty-much could never spend the night (or anyt time at all) as his place, which suited him just fine.

Amazingly, quite a few women put up with this, because he was amazingly charming and funny and good-looking. But also nuts. Not "violent/crazy" nuts. Just eccentric-as-hell.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yms: Poop in the woods my ass.


Doesn't that usually happen in the rectory?
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirGunslinger: Now I'm picturing someone following all these steps after drinking some creek water and getting Giardia.


That's why I just shiat in the creek. It's nature's bidet.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: king of vegas: This is why my idea of camping is a Sheraton.

You are so missing out on the real experience.

Try the Marriott.


Also, check the rules at your hotel before booking your camping trip.  The last one I stayed out kicked me out for digging catholes to poop in.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been there - grunted out a corn-embedded that
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Side question, ma'am! Is it legal to bring your poop knife into a state park?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: 2 Girls, 1 Cathole?


All pets are welcome on Catholeurday.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Protip: If poopin' on a hill (while, say, hiking) be sure to face UP-hill lest you enjoy seeing the poop run downhill betwist your feet.



I'd say you're pretty close to inventing a new sport.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This video is BS.  I followed her instructions & walked 70 steps off the trail before doing my business, but all the other people at the playground just yelled at me.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vermithrax Perjorative: SirGunslinger: Now I'm picturing someone following all these steps after drinking some creek water and getting Giardia.

That's why I just shiat in the creek. It's nature's bidet.


The trout getting the sticky bits is just a bonus!
 
Boudyro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before I watch this video I'ma go with;

Dig a hole.
Poop in it.
Clean your ass.
Bury your poop.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to say this once to straighten everyone out...it's....does the pope have a water tight ass?

He has no need to poo in the woods.  He has a nice bsthroom at the Vatican.  His old, old, old buddy Mike did a nice seascape for him on the wall.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Protip: If poopin' on a hill (while, say, hiking) be sure to face UP-hill lest you enjoy seeing the poop run downhill betwist your feet.


You've never lost your balance I take it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yms: Poop in the woods my ass.


Ooh sorry, the answer we were looking for there is "voodoo dick".
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fzumrk: jaivirtualcard: king of vegas: This is why my idea of camping is a Sheraton.

You are so missing out on the real experience.

Try the Marriott.

Also, check the rules at your hotel before booking your camping trip.  The last one I stayed out kicked me out for digging catholes to poop in.


Fark you asshole. I have water in my nostrils and on my keyboard.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would dig her poop hole.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boudyro: Before I watch this video I'ma go with;

Dig a hole.
Poop in it.
Clean your ass.
Bury your poop.


I forgot wash your hands. . . Because it's only even more obvious that the rest of this.
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Given the Fark headline, anyone else read "cathole" as "catholic"?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Boudyro: Before I watch this video I'ma go with;
Dig a hole.
Poop in it.
Clean your ass.
Bury your poop.


Unless you are in a very wet climate, you do not bury your toilet paper.  Take it with, or burn it up right there.  If some squicky babies can't handle touching toilet paper after they use it, they don't belong out in the woods either.  Besides, I know you have a quart of hand sanitizer on you.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Buy a farking poop tube and pack your waste out and dispose of it at a sewage treatment plant.
It's not that difficult, and it dramatically reduces human impacts on hiking trails.
Catholes are for animals.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Boudyro: Before I watch this video I'ma go with;

Dig a hole.
Poop in it.
Clean your ass.
Bury your poop.


SMH. You have soooo much to learn.

You're supposed to poop in the middle of the trail, plant some leaves over top to disguise it, and then? Then you wait...
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

El Mariaski: Given the Fark headline, anyone else read "cathole" as "catholic"?


Duh, where do you think the term comes from?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Combustion: But...girls don't poop. What is she going to possibly show us???


Narrator: She didn't actually poop.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Boudyro: Before I watch this video I'ma go with;

Dig a hole.
Poop in it.
Clean your ass.
Bury your poop.


You missed a step:
1. Dig a hole
2. Fill the bidet with rare Icelandic glacial water, warmed to 86 degrees, and add hints of lilac and lavender.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: What's going on in this thread?

[blog.theclymb.com image 850x566]


Did she have to shiat twice? She is missing both socks.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Boudyro: Before I watch this video I'ma go with;
Dig a hole.
Poop in it.
Clean your ass.
Bury your poop.

Unless you are in a very wet climate, you do not bury your toilet paper.  Take it with, or burn it up right there.  If some squicky babies can't handle touching toilet paper after they use it, they don't belong out in the woods either.  Besides, I know you have a quart of hand sanitizer on you.


If it is upstate NY, it is a pretty wet climate so it makes sense. Actually, keeping plenty of sanitizer of some sort with you is a good idea. shiat hands is a good way to get a gastro bug or a septic scrape which on the trail is BAD.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: MelGoesOnTour: Protip: If poopin' on a hill (while, say, hiking) be sure to face UP-hill lest you enjoy seeing the poop run downhill betwist your feet.

You've never lost your balance I take it.


Luckily, no...but seeing the poops slip downhill (when I was facing downhill) wasn't fun.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
why waste time digging a hole, surprise the next guy...💩
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Buy a farking poop tube and pack your waste out and dispose of it at a sewage treatment plant.
It's not that difficult, and it dramatically reduces human impacts on hiking trails.
Catholes are for animals.


The powers that be mandated groovers for multi-day rafting a long time ago for this very reason.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Boudyro: Boudyro: Before I watch this video I'ma go with;

Dig a hole.
Poop in it.
Clean your ass.
Bury your poop.

I forgot wash your hands. . . Because it's only even more obvious that the rest of this.


And moving off the trail you sicko.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The most important step is to drop a metal slug in the hole before burying it.

/The metal detectorists love me
 
WithinReason
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Combustion: But...girls don't poop. What is she going to possibly show us???

Narrator: She didn't actually poop.


Wasted all that time watching the video till the end.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.