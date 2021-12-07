 Skip to content
Big news, everybody. It's the White House's first-ever Maternal Health Day of Action. So, uh, get out there and, you know, take action. With, um, your mother. I guess
    maternal health, President of the United States, Senior administration officials, White House, maternal mortality, public sectors, public health  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I eagerly await Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Lauren Boebert taking crayon in fist and explaining how this is like giving Jesus a nut-check with a hammer-and-sickle.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm taking today to help my mom tidy up her womb.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might as well. I took action with your mother last night if you know what I mean and I think you do.

/What? I helped her clean the garage, you sick perv.
//Your mom is a nice lady.
///You should call her more often.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Backstage: Mark Wahlberg Confronts Andy Samberg - SNL
Youtube xYcHxF_cO8o
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean that the birthing person nonsense is over?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b-b-but you can take all the unpaid leave you want!

/wait, that's not true either, is it
//12 weeks? goddammit
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a tough decision.

If you let a mother spend time off work with pay to spend time with their newborn child you're running the risk that communism will set in and she might start expecting other insane things like healthcare and a school where her children won't get shot at.

Did I say tough? I meant simple.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Advocate for Medicare for all along with subsidized early childhood care?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah, I mean we just had a rash of shootings so...oh wait, "maternal." Never mind.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b-b-but you can take all the unpaid leave you want!

/wait, that's not true either, is it
//12 weeks? goddammit


I got 6 weeks paid and 6 weeks unpaid and that's generous as hell for the US.
Most daycares don't even take babies younger than 6 weeks old.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a Day of Action. We know who to call!

https://professionalsuperhero.com/
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b-b-but you can take all the unpaid leave you want!

/wait, that's not true either, is it
//12 weeks? goddammit

I got 6 weeks paid and 6 weeks unpaid and that's generous as hell for the US.
Most daycares don't even take babies younger than 6 weeks old.


I think that's about what my wife got. I of course got jack shiat but I had enough sick days saved up for a couple weeks.

Looking back, I kinda wish I'd saved that time for later. Newborns don't really do anything and my wife was already up and trying to clean her hospital room 24 hours after her C-section.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

What even is your argument here?
 
chawco
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It can be any mother right?

I'm not seeing any moms right now but I am sure I could open my schedule a bit for this important occasion.

Moms are hot.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

What even is your argument here?


Hating trans folks, duh.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hating trans folks, duh.


I didn't comment because I've never heard of "birthing person" and assumed it was just another krazy konservative konspiracy.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

b-b-but you can take all the unpaid leave you want!

/wait, that's not true either, is it
//12 weeks? goddammit


'Protestant work ethic' + industrial revolution = America

/this country sure loves its fairy tales
//the 'American dream', Jeebus, etc.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Someone should probably keep an eye on Mike Pence for the next 24 hrs...
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What are we going to do when we run out of days for all this crap?
Start having Half a day caring about obscure stuff then switch at Noon?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hating trans folks, duh.


I figured. I want them to say it out loud. We're well past the point that we should be allowing people to say sneakily bigoted things without making them say what it is they're actually saying.
 
