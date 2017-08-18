 Skip to content
 
(Nashville Scene)   The greatest statue in the country was just taken down. Sure, it was a monument to a terrible man, but it was a hilariously bad monument like he deserved   (nashvillescene.com) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thank God and General Sherman!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
NOOOOOOOOOO!!!

It was far to valuable as an unintentional mockery of the confederacy than scrap iron.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rest in pieces racist tin-man cosplay.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That the "the greatest statue in the country"?  There's yard art that was better.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tear them all down. It's the only way to be sure.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Subtonic: NOOOOOOOOOO!!!

It was far to valuable as an unintentional mockery of the confederacy than scrap iron.


I always assumed that statue had to have been done as a troll by a Yankee.
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was the monument the south deserved.
 
rfenster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If a Forrest falls in the forest, does it make a sound?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Forgotten Confederate Monuments of New Orleans
Youtube 0h-hWNAqH0Y
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That statue should marry the Lucille Ball statue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Still the best thing about driving up 65 north into Nashville. Yes it was SO bad, but as stated, it was perfect for what it was supposed to honor... a failed attempt to maintain a practice that defies humanity and fosters literal evil on the world. I lived there for 15 years and I did love to see that hideous thing as we would come from Bonnaroo each year. Also had a buddy down that way and got to see it then. Whatever will Nashville do without their 'southern guardian' screaming at the northbound travelers?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Subtonic: NOOOOOOOOOO!!!

It was far to valuable as an unintentional mockery of the confederacy than scrap iron.

I always assumed that statue had to have been done as a troll by a Yankee.


Most the statues sold to commemorate various confederates were statues of northern troops repurposed to take advantage of idiot confederate sympathizers and their gullibility.

Businesses made more by stoking tensions when in doubt business will always choose profit over any moral or ethical consideration.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
God, the thrashing Forrest would have given that sculptor before making him tear it down with his teeth.

You can despise him for what you imagine he believed but there's no denying he was a bad MFer.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
WHEN WILL YOU WOKESTER COMMIES STOP YOUR CRUSADE OF DESTROYING FINE CONSERVATIVE CONFEDERATE ART THIS IS REVISIONIST HISTORY!!!

/lmfao
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skinink: That statue should marry the Lucille Ball statue.

[Fark user image 850x562]


Wait, that's not a JFK statue?
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
curbsideclassic.comView Full Size
 
your cats butt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [i2.wp.com image 636x487]
[Fark user image image 344x146]


User name checks out.
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeff5: God, the thrashing Forrest would have given that sculptor before making him tear it down with his teeth.

You can despise him for what you imagine he believed but there's no denying he was a bad MFer.


His actions make it pretty clear what he believed. A weak mea culpa after decades of brutality doesn't mean jack.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeff5: God, the thrashing Forrest would have given that sculptor before making him tear it down with his teeth.

You can despise him for what you imagine he believed but there's no denying he was a bad MFer.


Maybe he recanted his KKK-founding views, but I'm pretty sure that's not what his statues were/are intended to commemorate.
 
