(NBC Washington)   At exactly 12:55 Eastern Time, the exact moment those Germans began their attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago, a group of about 100 survivors will gather to commemorate the event with a moment of silence   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Silence - aside from the sound made by 100 pairs of solid brass balls clanking in the breeze.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Uh...subby?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I read once Hitler himself led the first wave of bombers.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I held the door open for a Japanese guy this morning and he said "sank you" so punched him in the face!

Who brings up Pearl Harbor at the gas station?!?!?!?
 
mariner314
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Uhm...
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby knows they're rolling.
 
Headso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
80 years ago? Subby that Ben Affleck movie was only like 20 years ago tops.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Germans Would Have Us Believe
Youtube 9miLGPXBs4w
 
Lapdance
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll probably watch Tora'Tora,Tora tonite when I get home. Forget the Michael Bay "Pearl Harbor" that was a Shame!.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The article says that only 30 of the attendees are survivors.
 
lurkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Which side of the harbor did they bury the survivors?
 
fat boy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Glad we didn't wind up with something like this
 
vickster56
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Japan dumbass
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image 850x494]
Glad we didn't wind up with something like this


give it time, it'll just be all grey.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: The article says that only 30 of the attendees are survivors.


Well that's going to smell pretty bad.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Never forget.

Monty Python - The Battle of Pearl Harbor
Youtube uyORbG3I5Ys
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image 850x494]
Glad we didn't wind up with something like this


Just wait, we're almost there.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"The Seventh Carrier"

I read that book.  It doesn't end well for the people on the Arizona Memorial
Mostly Japanese back in the day

Sure.  Japanese carrier stuck in ice in the artic for a bunch of years.   Sure.  70 years old Japanese pilots.  Sure.  Aviation gas doesn't break down in storage.   But AH-1Gs with live ammo returning from a firing practice at PTA with live ammo?  On a Sunday morning?  AH-1Gs don't fly from the big island firing range with live ammo.  Ruined the whole book.

Only gave it 4 stars out of five thumbs up.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
so when does fox news decry the massive collection of antifa there?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fat boy: [Fark user image 850x494]
Glad we didn't wind up with something like this


That last season was disappointing.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My grandfather complains that he's unable to do the things he used to enjoy doing when he was young - like bombing Japan.
 
hsburns30
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not sure if subby is joking or takes his facts from movies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V8lT1​o​0sDwI
 
WTP 2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
see what you can learn even decades later...i did not know that Pearl Harbor was on Eastern time !
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What's that in Central Time?
 
wage0048
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's amazing how many people never saw Animal House...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A Moment of Silence
Youtube jp0f4Oe69fM
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FDR knew all along; it was the original 9/11
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals: What's that in Central Time?


Next Thursday.  Or 1950 if you're in Indiana.
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: fat boy: [Fark user image 850x494]
Glad we didn't wind up with something like this

That last season was disappointing.


It was but then again it was based of a small novel from 1962. They were so far from the source material and had to wrap the series up...so I cut them some slack.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lapdance: I'll probably watch Tora'Tora,Tora tonite when I get home. Forget the Michael Bay "Pearl Harbor" that was a Shame!.


Only redeeming quality of that Michael Bay garbage was filming the Doris Miller (Cuba Gooding) scenes onboard my first ship when she was in the mothballed fleet.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: so when does fox news decry the massive collection of antifa there?


"And here come the morons!" (wild cheering)
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I was at home, having lunch."

/not obscure
 
