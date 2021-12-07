 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Hunters & Collectors, The Sugarcubes, and The Go-Betweens. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #286. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
8
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheers you beautiful lot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi de hi campers
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Present.  More cake.  Sea salt icing!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ooh. Mint Juleps & Simple Minds live sets on one of the recent The Tube uploads
The Tube (1982) S04E11
Youtube N51X3zQGZxA
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
hullo dear farquars
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Cure on tour in Europe next year & looks like rest of the world the following spring.
More hints of a new album too
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: The Cure on tour in Europe next year & looks like rest of the world the following spring.
More hints of a new album too


YAY! I better practice my kazoo skills...
 
