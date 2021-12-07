 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Scientists create the most detailed picture yet of the Sun, our solar system's largest star   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure there are some actors who would like to compete for that title.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A bigger star than Jay Leno?!
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The sun is not Jennifer Lawrence, subby.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?


George Clooney, at a minimum.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Largest star?

Remember, attempt no landing on Europa.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?


Los, the Dark Star.  It's only visible one day every 5,000 years.  And on that day, the people of its world, H'trea have a chance to steal our light for the coming cycle, and only Earth's greatest warriors can stop it.  All of this is fully explained by quantum mechanics.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Earth; the greatest planet in the world."

/ I want to get that T-shirt
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?


It's Daily Fail. We're lucky they even indemnified it as a star.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taylor Swift will be writing an album about this outrageous claim.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a cheeseball, you doofus.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Taylor Swift will be writing an album about this outrageous claim.


Becky got her ass dumped again
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: A bigger star than Jay Leno?!


Not the biggest jaw.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nuuu: HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?

Los, the Dark Star.  It's only visible one day every 5,000 years.  And on that day, the people of its world, H'trea have a chance to steal our light for the coming cycle, and only Earth's greatest warriors can stop it.  All of this is fully explained by quantum mechanics.


And the Warriors' Code, of course. Know what you're getting into before you sign up.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?

It's Daily Fail. We're lucky they even indemnified it as a star.


With the Universal Life & Auto Insurance Company of Mystic, Connecticut.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's also our solar system's smallest star.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?

It's Daily Fail. We're lucky they even indemnified it as a star.


Indemnified? LOLWUT
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: It's also our solar system's smallest star.


and tied for both the best and worst star.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not the sun, that's one of those old school NERF basketballs.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: "Earth; the greatest planet in the world."

/ I want to get that T-shirt


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yakmans_dad: NateAsbestos: A bigger star than Jay Leno?!

Not the biggest jaw.


Fun bit of trivia about Jay.  His father was, in fact, a nutcracker.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?


I've read some speculation in the past that there could be a brown dwarf somewhere in the outer solar system explaining some weird gravitational things. A quick Google shows the hypothetical star is named Nemesis.

So, basically, it's the only star we know about, but we can't totally rule out another star so far.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow!  That looks just like a woman scorned!
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god! Now they will know where to land.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?

I've read some speculation in the past that there could be a brown dwarf somewhere in the outer solar system explaining some weird gravitational things. A quick Google shows the hypothetical star is named Nemesis.

So, basically, it's the only star we know about, but we can't totally rule out another star so far.


They prefer to be called "little people of color".
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

YOU'RE WELCOME...
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?


Some scientists characterise Jupiter as a 'failed star'.  It has much the same composition is a star, but it not massive enough to ignite.  Nevertheless the inner reaches of Jupiter are thought to be very hot.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most Beautiful Girl - Flight of the Conchords
Youtube 9ABAmEl6_Yg
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. We all gonna die.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: yakmans_dad: NateAsbestos: A bigger star than Jay Leno?!

Not the biggest jaw.

Fun bit of trivia about Jay.  His father was, in fact, a nutcracker.


I guess that's why Jay got his start crunching down on Doritos.  He's a chip off the old block!
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrWhy: HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?

Some scientists characterise Jupiter as a 'failed star'.  It has much the same composition is a star, but it not massive enough to ignite.  Nevertheless the inner reaches of Jupiter are thought to be very hot.


On second thought, let's not go to Jupiter. 'Tis a silly place.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always found this graph interesting...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Biggest star in the solar system" reminds me of this
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little warning , I didn't have eye protection on now I'm blind , thanks a lot !
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?

It's Daily Fail. We're lucky they even indemnified it as a star.


img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://soho.nascom.nasa.gov/data/rea​l​time-images.html

That's a nice pic and all, but if you really want to see what happens on the sun...
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?


Our sun is a pretty middle of the road G type main sequence star. It is utterly unremarkable.

Maybe the sun was feeling down, so they're trying to give it an attaboy. "Buck up, champ. You're special to us! Why, did you know you're the biggest star in the whole wide solar system? It's true!"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I thought our sun was white, and only appeared yellow due to atmosphere effect. Why is the picture yellow?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: That's a cheeseball, you doofus.


All H-alpha pictures look like that.  Most of them in the visible spectrum are pretty similar.

Most of the more interesting images of the sun are taken in EUV, but that's filtered by the atmosphere.

H-alpha can still be interesting, but you either need something high resolution to see granulation, or limb images (around the 'edge' of the sun)

/used to work for the Solar Data Analysis Center
 
DrWhy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?

Our sun is a pretty middle of the road G type main sequence star. It is utterly unremarkable.

Maybe the sun was feeling down, so they're trying to give it an attaboy. "Buck up, champ. You're special to us! Why, did you know you're the biggest star in the whole wide solar system? It's true!"


Blech.  This is what comes of the new American education (so-called) system that cares more about 'self-esteem' than actually, y'know, teaching things and giving 3rd graders brutally honest assessments of how dumb they really are.

/Are we going to give the sun a participation trophy too?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?


Thank you. What idiots wrote this headline.

I am always in awe of the concept of our sun and that it just keeps going
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?

Thank you. What idiots wrote this headline.

I am always in awe of the concept of our sun and that it just keeps going


Premature enteration...and that it just keeps going and going, essentially the same way every day, and we just take that for granted. And, that it will keep on going for 5.5 billion more years.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hugram: I always found this graph interesting...
[Fark user image 850x558]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?

Thank you. What idiots wrote this headline.

I am always in awe of the concept of our sun and that it just keeps going


Methinks that was joke.

Its also the smallest star, the brightest star, the dimmest star and the most chocolaty star in our solar system.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DrWhy: HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?

Some scientists characterise Jupiter as a 'failed star'.  It has much the same composition is a star, but it not massive enough to ignite.  Nevertheless the inner reaches of Jupiter are thought to be very hot.


It's a long, long way from being a star. Call it a successful planet instead.

As for temperature, even the core of our little planet is as hot as the surface of a star.
 
Katwang
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There were much bigger stars back during the 70's.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There is the "Nemesis" star theory. Basically it characterizes the Sun's theoretical companion Brown Dwarf star that could explain Earth's mass extinctions and Oort cloud anomalies.  Probably not true though.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?


Vanishing low possibility, but if it is sufficiently dim and distant, there might be a small red dwarf that actually makes us a binary (and would explain some of the wonkiness of the outer planets and some other points).
But it would also have to be in a particular class of stars that are dim enough to be literally washed out by the brightness of our star and massive enough to make those gravitational oddities, so...

I would say your chances at winning both the Powerball and MegaMillion payouts in the same week have a greater probability curve.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HallsOfMandos: Largest star in the solar system?  Is there another star in our system of which I am unaware?





The Police - Invisible Sun
Youtube 1VuDjJ9KIxM
 
